🔥Who's got Greg James? BBC Radio 1 host reveals he was 'captured' after Brits party🔥

Greg James has been ‘captured’ and taken to a mystery location as part of a new BBC Radio 1 stunt.

The Breakfast show presenter, 34, missed his usual radio slot this morning after attending the Brit awards, prompting fans to speculate that he had partied too hard.

DJ Adele Roberts stepped in for James and jokingly branded him a “dirty little no show” before appealing to fans to track him down.

James has since shared a video on Twitter, explaining that he was “captured” and “blindfolded” after a Brits after party and needs listeners to help him work out where he is – and to find out who took him – as part of a new challenge called Who’s Got Greg?

James revealed he was ‘captured’ after the Brit Awards (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

“Some explaining needs to be done,” he said.

“Last night at the Brits after party, I was captured and put into a car, blindfolded and driven over an hour or so away to a building which contains this white room.

Greg James Fails To Turn Up For His Radio 1 Morning Show

“The only thing I was told is that I was being taken to ‘the bosses’ place.’ I’ve been captured and I’m as in the dark as you are with all this.”

Admitting that he is “in the same stuff [he] was wearing last night at the Brits,” James said that he had been listening to speculation “all morning.”

The Brit Awards 2020: After Parties – In pictures

He explained that the challenge “requires [listeners] to be the detectives and with me work out who from the Brits captured me and took me here.”

“When we work that out, I can escape, so please help me,” he pleaded.

Speaking to James on his Radio 1 show this afternoon, Scott Mills read out a clue as to his colleague’s whereabouts, telling listeners: “Greg’s captor doesn’t want to let him out but they’re only human.

“Have they covered their tracks perfectly or have they made a mistake and given themselves away?

“The investigation starts now. Could you be the one to work out who’s got Greg?

It was later revealed that the star involved was wearing a red scarf, prompting listeners to point out that plenty of celebrities were spotted with one last night, including Foals’ Yannis Philippakis, Sam Fender, Freya Ridings, Anne Marie and Dermot Kennedy.

Some fans also suggested that the clues pointed to song titles, with Be The One pointing to Dua Lipa and Only Human suggesting Rag’n’Bone Man.

Last year, James was locked in an escape room for 31 hours until fans managed to crack a code based on references to in-jokes used frequently on his show.