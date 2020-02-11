🔥Who will win Love Island 2020? Latest odds and predictions for the winter series🔥

The drama is coming thick and fast in the Love Island villa as the couples start to fight it out to find love and win that all-important £50,000.

Not only have we seen plenty of recouplings and dumpings over the past few weeks, but over the weekend previous villa favourite Nas Majeed was sent packing with Eva Zapico, along with Rebecca Gormley and Jordan Waobikeze.

It means there is now plenty of space left in the villa for the remaining couples, with the bookies now believing it’s a three horse race for the Love Island crown this year.

According to Ladbrokes, Finley Tapp and Paige Turley have been priced as favourites at 6/5, ahead of Luke T and Siannise (7/4), while Luke M and Demi are the only other couple likely to win the show at 7/2.

Elsewhere, Callum and Molly are now 18/1 shots, with every other name in the betting being 40/1 or bigger.

Connor becomes third contestant voted off Love Island

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “We’ve whittled it down to three couples in the race for this winter’s Love Island crown and as things stand Finley and Paige are the ones to beat.”

Winter Love Island odds

The winning couple

Finley and Paige – 6/5

Luke T and Siannise – 7/4

Luke M and Demi – 7/2

Callum and Molly – 18/1

Ched and Jess – 40/1

Mike and Priscilla – 40/1

Luke M and Shaughna – 50/1

Luke M and Natalia – 50/1

Callum and Shaughna – 66/1

We’re now a number of episodes into the series, and we have had plenty of drama already thanks to the long-awaited return of Casa Amor. Not only did Callum Jones return to the main villa arm in arm with Molly Smith, much to the annoyance of Shaughna Phillips, but Nas Majeed unceremoniously dumped Demi Jones for newbie Eva, a move which ultimately proved to be his downfall.

Rebecca and Jordan were also axed from the show over the weekend, while Natalia told Luke M she had no romantic feelings for him. However, the Justin Bieber wannabe wasted no time in moving onto Demi, with the pair seen snogging on the daybeds on Monday night’s episode.

Love Island airs nightly, apart from on Saturdays, at 9pm on ITV2.