🔥Who will leave Love Island tonight – Sophie or Connor?🔥

It’s time to say goodbye to either Sophie Piper or Connor Durman on Love Island after they were voted the least popular couple by the public.

The couple will be torn apart this evening when the Islanders come together to decide which one of them to boot.

So, we know one of them will leave tonight… but who?

Let’s look at what happened last night, and what the odds for each of them are.

What happened on Love Island last night and did anyone leave?

Siannise and Rebecca came to blows over newcomer Luke T, who Rebecca chose to couple up with despite Siannise also showing an interest.

It was the second time Rebecca crossed Siannise, having previously swooped up Connagh – only to change her mind at the recoupling stage.

But the drama didn’t stop there after host Laura Whitmore rocked up in the final few minutes of the episodes to tell the Islanders the public have been voting for their favourite couple.

She confirmed Sophie and Connor had received the fewest votes and were therefore officially not safe, but their fellow housemates will decide their fate.

We’ve seen this plot twist before, and often to disastrous consequence, such as when Michael Griffiths opted not to follow Joanna Chimonides out the door on last year’s show, or when Tyla failed to follow Jonny on the 2017 show.

However, if the odds are anything to go by, Sophie is the favourite contestant of the pairing.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Despite yesterday’s bombshell, Sophie is still the second favourite female to win, according to Paddy Power.

She is currently sitting with an odds of 10/3 to win, overtaken only by Shaughna Phillips at 5/4.

Roughly translated, this puts Sophie’s probability of winning at just over 23%.

Paige Turley is next (5/1), while Rebecca Gormley is in the last place at 19/1.

Connor is also popular though with odds of 4/1, which roughly translates as a probability of 20%.

It’s not been plain sailing for the pair who got into a fight this weekend after Sophie teased Connor she was attracted to newcomers Luke M and Luke T – much to his annoyance.

Some fans at home have been quick to brand Sophie and Connor’s relationship toxic but is it just a clash of personalities or is there one party to blame? And what do the Islanders think?

Find out tonight.

Love Island continues daily at 9pm on ITV2.

MORE: The Masked Singer meets Love Island? Laura Whitmore’s family convinced she’s Octopus

MORE: Love Island’s Rebecca Gormley opts to wear bikini as a headband and viewers are confused





