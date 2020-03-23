🔥Who was Madam CJ Walker? Meet the inspiration behind Netflix's Self Made🔥

Netflix’s newest series, Self-Made, tells the little-known story of Madam C J Walker.

Starring Octavia Spencer, Self-Made is a four-part series that tells the story of one of the first self-made African American entrepreneurs.

Here, we take a closer look at her life and the true events that inspired the new show.

Octavia Spencer in Self Made (Netflix)

Who was Madam C J Walker?

Madam C J Walker was born Sarah Breedlove in Louisiana in 1867, the child of former slaves who lived on the plantation where they had been kept.

Married to Moses McWilliams at 14, Breedlove gave birth to a girl at 17, and after Moses’ death, worked as a washerwoman for 14 years. “One morning while bending over her wash she suddenly realised that there was no prospect on her meagre wage of laying away anything for old age,” her obituary reads.

But in 1904, Breedlove entered the haircare business. She became a saleswoman for Annie Turnbo Malone, selling a product called the Wonderful Hair Grower.

Breedlove conceived of her own hair care recipe after developing a scalp disorder which lead to hair loss. She named the product “Madame C.J. Walker’s Wonderful Hair Grower,” the name derived from her new marriage to newspaper sales agent Charles Joseph Walker.

Soon, after utilising Walker’s sales skills through the black newspaper market, Breedlove had grown her business and was paying staff to help make the product.

“At a time when unskilled white workers earned about $11 a week, Walker’s agents were making $5 to $15 a day, pioneering a system of multilevel marketing that Walker and her associates perfected for the black market,” wrote Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. for TIME in 1998.

Octavia Spencer in Self Made (Netflix)

“More than any other single businessperson, Walker unveiled the vast economic potential of an African-American economy, even one stifled and suffocating under Jim Crow segregation.”

According to Time, by the time Breedlove died at 51 in 1919, she had turned her fortune into a life of philanthropy, donating to scholarship funds, the NAACP, and leading campaigns to forbid lynching.

By her death, Breedlove was considered the wealthiest African-American woman and the first woman of any race to become a self-made millionaire in America.

She left behind a 34-room mansion in Irvington, New York, a neighbourhood she shared with some of America’s most well-known tycoons such as the Rockefellers and railroad magnate Jay Gould.

Self Made is available to stream on Netflix now