🔥Who was dumped from Love Island last night?🔥

Love Island’s Sophie Piper and Connor Durman were split up last night after islanders had to choose which one of them to send home.

They were in the firing line after being voted the least popular couple by the public.

Newcomers Luke M and Luke T were exempt from the vote, as were their partners Jess Gale and Rebecca Gormley.

So, who did the islanders vote to spare, and who left Love Island yesterday?

Who was dumped from Love Island yesterday?

The couples voted for Connor to leave, and for Sophie to stay, believing she would get more out of the experience.

Delivering the news, Mike Boateng said: ‘We have decided to save this islander because they are an amazing person, they bring a lot of positive energy to the villa, we feel like if they were to stay they would make the most of the opportunity.’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Connor left alone while Sophie shed some (barely, if at all, visible) tears.

The 25-year-old coffee bean salesman said he will ‘wait’ for Sophie and attempt to rekindle their romance on the outside.

He said: ‘We definitely had that instant chemistry when we first met. I did have butterflies, she made me a bit nervous and that was a good nervous, obviously, I really liked her. I haven’t had that for ages.

‘Her head could be turned. I want her to enjoy the experience. It’s a once in a lifetime thing. I wouldn’t have any grudges against her. I do just want her to be happy,’ he continued.

We hope they work out but experience tells us that most couples don’t make it past this stage… (We’re looking at you, Lucie and Joe and Michael and Joanna).

The islanders didn’t have long to mourn Connor’s departure before two new bombshells arrived, promising to shake things up.

Demi Jones and Wallace Wilson entered the villa towards the end of the episode and picked their top three crushes to have dinner with this evening.

Wallace chose Siannise Fudge, Paige Turley, and newly-single Sophie, while Demi picked Finley Tapp, Luke Mabbott and Nas Majeed.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2

MORE: Love Island’s Luke Mabbot branded ‘lying rat’ by girl he strung along for five years

MORE: Love Island’s Leanne Amaning goes off on brutal rant about Mike Boateng doubts: ‘I don’t want him to touch me’





