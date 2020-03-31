🔥Who was Carole Baskin's husband Don Lewis? The wild tale which inspired Netflix's Tiger King🔥

Netflix’s Tiger King truly is an unmissable slice of television, offering up a version of America few previously knew existed.

The show’s focus on the little-known big cat world and its litany of characters is sure to go down in television history, and it has already spawned a host of memes online.

But the series has also left us with a whole raft of unanswered questions after it dove into the mysterious disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis.

Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Sanctuary and arch-nemesis of the Tiger King himself Joe Exotic, has repeatedly been forced to deny accusations she killed Lewis after he vanished more than twenty years ago.

Here, we take a closer look at Carole’s marriage to Don, and the mystery surrounding his disappearance.

Carole Baskin denies claims she had anything to do with his disappearance (Netflix)

Who was Don Lewis?

According to Tiger King, Lewis was a self-made multi-millionaire when he met Baskin on the side of the road in 1981. He was 42-years-old and she was more than 20 years his junior, and their unusual meeting came about when he saw her crying on the street following a fight with her first husband.

Don picked her up after some convincing and the pair drove around for a while, before spending the night together. Four years later she left her first husband for him, and he left his wife and four children to be with her.

They founded Wildlife On Easy Street in 1992, which later changed its name to Big Cat Sanctuary, as a home for big cats, exotic cats and wildcats. However, as the documentary explains, the two would later differ over the direction the business would take – he was reportedly more interested in breeding and selling the cats, while she wanted to house them and look after them.

What happened to Don?

Don Lewis disappeared in 1997 (Netflix)

Before long, things started to take a sour turn, with Lewis reportedly unable to stay faithful and often making trips to Costa Rica where it was suspected he had a mistress. Lewis’ ex-wife claimed in the documentary that he was preparing for a divorce and was working hard to ensure that he wouldn’t lose his money if they were to separate.

The show also reveals that Lewis gave his executive assistant some paperwork which she was to hand to the police if anything were to happen to him. It was later revealed the envelope contained a copy of a restraining order Lewis had filed against Baskin, which was rejected. He said she had threatened to kill him and that she had a gun, claims which Baskin vehemently denies.

According to Baskin in the documentary, Lewis was suffering with the early signs of dementia which explained his short term memory loss and odd behaviour.

In a blog post written after Tiger King was released, Baskin wrote: “His [Don’s] behaviour became increasingly strange. He started refusing to use the bathroom and defecating outside.

“He brought in a homeless man to stay in our house. I rescheduled an appointment for him to see the specialist Dr. Gold. But he disappeared before the appointment date.”

However a number of people on the show, including Lewis’ lawyer and business partner, says the claims of dementia were incorrect and that he was in full control of his capabilities.

Nevertheless, the two continued running the sanctuary until Lewis mysteriously vanished on August 18, 1997. Baskin says the last thing he said to her was the he was leaving “early, early, early” the next morning for Costa Rica, and he was reported missing on August 19. A few days later, his abandoned van was found at a nearby airport with keys and briefcase inside.

A number of theories surround his disappearance, including Baskin’s claim that he faked it and fled to Costa Rica. Other theories explored on the show include claims that he was pushed out of a plane over the Gulf of Mexico, or that the plane crashed and was never found.

There are theories he fled to Costa Rica (Netflix)

However the show reveals there weren’t any records that he flew to Costa Rica that day, and the show also claims the small planes Lewis favoured would not have been able to fly that far. Although Baskin told the show Lewis flew low under the radar and that, combined with his likely dementia, would make it nearly impossible to find any wreckage.

One of the more popular theories speculates Baskin killed Lewis and fed his body through a meat grinder before offering the remains to her cats – claims which she vehemently denies. Other theories speculate she put his body in a septic tank on the grounds of the sanctuary.

In 1988, Lewis’ daughter Donna Pettis told People the family was “upset the cops didn’t test the DNA on the meat grinder”. Baskin was outraged. “My tigers eat meat; they don’t eat people”, she said in response. “I’m amazed that people would even think such as thing”.

In her blog, Baskin called this the “most ludicrous of all the lies”. She claimed Gladys and her daughters “spread this rumour that they thought I had ground Don up and fed him to the cats”.​

Despite Baskin’s staunch denial, Exotic made wrote a song called ‘Here Kitty Kitty’ in which he accused Baskin of killing Lewis and feeding his body to the tigers. He even went so far as to film a music video in which a lookalike appears to feed body parts to a caged tiger.

Authorities say there is no evidence Baskin had anything to do with his disappearance.

In 2002, Lewis was declared legally dead and the majority of his estate was left to Baskin.

She wrote in her blog: “Don was not easy to live with and like most couples, we had our moments. But I never threatened him and I certainly had nothing to do with his disappearance. When he disappeared I did everything I could to assist the police.”

Since the documentary aired, further claims have come to light in which an ex-boyfriend of Baskin, Jay Baykal, is said to have filed a restraining order against her, an application which was later denied by the court.

Author Robert Moor, who produced a podcast about Exotic and Baskin a few years ago, tweeted: “After Don Lewis vanished, but before Carole married Howard, she dated a guy named Jay Baykal.

“In 2002, Jay filed a restraining order against Carole, which includes some bizarre and suspicious-sounding details regarding Don’s disappearance.”

He then posted a link to the alleged restraining order Baykal filed against Baskin, which read: “Her prior husband presumed dead, one day she (Carole) said to me when I asked her ‘what happens if your husband shows up now?’

“Her response was, ‘Dead bodies can’t talk’.”

The statement continued: “Her former husband’s daughter told me she could be dangerous and watch my back.”

The application also claimed Baskin carried two loaded guns, and that she was a suspect in her husband’s disappearance.

The claims made have not been verified.

