🔥WHO warns of “grave threat” to world as virus deaths top 1,000🔥

Updated 4m ago

Hong Kong housing block evacuated after virus cluster find

More than 100 people were evacuated from a Hong Kong housing block on Tuesday after four residents in two different apartments tested positive for the new coronavirus. Locals were forced to leave in the early hours as health officials in masks and white overalls scrambled to work out whether the virus had spread through the 35-storey complex that houses some 3,000 people. Hong Kong is on high alert for any potential “super spreader” events, especially in the towering housing blocks that make the city one of the world’s most densely populated places. Officials said Tuesday’s relocation of residents was a precautionary measure after three members of the same family contracted the virus. The family lived 10 floors directly below another man who had already been diagnosed as a carrier. “We are not sure what was the exact route of transmission,” Wong Ka-hing, from the Center for Health Protection, told reporters. “It could still be through the usual method of droplets or contact.”

Medical personnel wearing protective suits wait near an apartment building entrance on the grounds of a residential estate in Hong Kong, early on February 11, 2020, after people in the block were confirmed to have contracted the new coronavirus.

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty

Nonetheless the occupants of 35 flats connected to the same drainage system were moved out. Health secretary Sophia Chan said four residents who showed flu-like symptoms were taken to a hospital isolation ward but later tested negative for the virus. The others were taken to quarantine camps. – AFP

Updated 10m ago

Three-month-old baby diagnosed with coronavirus in Vietnam

A three-month-old baby in Vietnam has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the country’s 15th confirmed case, according to Reuters. The baby, who tested positive for the virus on February 9, was infected by her grandmother.

Updated 11m ago

China’s daily death toll tops 100 for the first time

China’s daily death toll from the novel coronavirus topped 100 for the first time, pushing the global total to over 1,000 dead, authorities said Tuesday.The National Health Commission said in its daily update 108 deaths had been reported over the previous 24 hours, increasing the total to 1,016 deaths in mainland China since the outbreak began in December. One additional death has been reported in Hong Kong, and one has been reported in the Philippines. The number of newly confirmed cases fell slightly to 2,478 from 3,062 the day before, bringing the total to 42,638 on the mainland, some of whom have since been cured and released from hospital. The crossing of more grim thresholds is dimming optimism that the near-quarantine of some 60 million people and other disease-control measures might be working.- Associated Press

Updated 12m ago

CDC confirms coronavirus case in San Diego

An evacuee from Wuhan, China, has the novel coronavirus, the CDC confirmed to CBS News on Monday. The patient traveled to the U.S. from Wuhan on a charter flight arranged by the State Department last week. The CDC did not provide additional details about the patient’s gender, age, or where they are being treated. They are the thirteenth confirmed case in the United States.

Updated 13m ago

New virus cases in Europe could be “spark that becomes a bigger fire,” WHO says

The director-general of the World Health Organization said Monday that the agency is still unable to predict where the coronavirus outbreak is heading but that he believes there is still an opportunity to contain it. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was concerning that the virus was spreading among people in Europe who haven’t recently traveled to China.At least six confirmed cases in France and Spain appeared to be linked to a British man who caught the virus at a business conference in Singapore in January. “The detection of the small number of cases could be the spark that becomes a bigger fire, but for now, it’s only a spark,” Tedros said.

“The detection of this small number of #2019nCoV cases could be the spark that becomes a bigger fire.But for now, it’s only a spark.Our objective remains containment.We call on all countries to use the window of opportunity we have to prevent a bigger fire”-@DrTedros— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 10, 2020

Five British citizens, including a 9-year-old boy, contracted the virus in the French Alpine ski town of Contamines-Montjoie after staying in the same chalet as the British man. Another man who stayed at the resort was discovered infected after returning to his home on the Spanish island of Mallorca.- Associated Press

Updated 13m ago

American with coronavirus speaks out: “It was a very surreal experience”

Oregon resident Rebecca Frasure found out she had the novel coronavirus onboard the Diamond Princess, the cruise ship docked in Japan that’s now feared to be more of a floating incubator than luxury cruiseliner. Confined to her hospital room in Yokohama, she’s the first with the virus to speak out. “It was a very surreal experience to be told that you have this virus that, you know, as far as I knew could be deadly,” Frasure said.Authorities in protective gear awaited more than 130 of her fellow infected passengers, who were escorted off the ship for treatment. At least 3,600 people remain on board, quarantined since last Monday.