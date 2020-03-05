WHO urges globe to ‘pull out the stops’ against virus’ march

Ambulances are sprayed with disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus in front of a military hospital in Gyeongsan, South Korea, March 5, 2020.

A lone cyclist rides along Via Dei Fori Imperiali (Road of the Imperial Forums) in Rome, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Italy closed all schools and universities and barred fans from all sporting events for the next few weeks, as governments trying to curb the spread of the coronavirus around the world resorted to increasingly sweeping measures that transformed the way people work, shop, pray and amuse themselves.

A visitors wearing a mask walks towards a circular doorway at a park in Beijing on Thursday, March 5, 2020. In places around the globe, a split was developing. China has been issuing daily reports of new infections that are drastically down from their highs, factories there are gradually reopening and there is a growing sense that normalcy might not be that far off. Meanwhile, countries elsewhere are seeing escalating caseloads and a litany of cancellations, closures, travel bans and supply shortages.

Passengers line up as workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak, in the departure terminal at the Rafik Hariri International Airport, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, March 5, 2020. The novel coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people globally, causing around 2,700 deaths, mainly in China.

Masked tourists visit the Louvre Museum in Paris, Thursday, March 5, 2020. With the COVID-19 virus taking firmer hold in Europe, the continent is facing the same complications seen in Asia weeks ago.

Masked tourist walks by an oil on canvas of 1814 entitled Leonidas at Thermopylae, by Jacques Louis David, at the Louvre Museum in Paris, Thursday, March 5, 2020. With the COVID-19 virus taking firmer hold in Europe, the continent is facing the same complications seen in Asia weeks ago.

Examiners sit in an empty classroom as they listen to students defending their thesis on line, at the Politecnico University in Milan, Italy, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Italy’s virus outbreak has been concentrated in the northern region of Lombardy, but fears over how the virus is spreading inside and outside the country have prompted the government to close all schools and Universities nationwide for two weeks.

A woman wearing a mask takes photos in front of the Spanish Steps, in Rome, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Italy’s virus outbreak has been concentrated in the northern region of Lombardy, but fears over how the virus is spreading inside and outside the country has prompted the government to close all schools and Universities nationwide for two weeks.