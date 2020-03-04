who-says-public-demand-for-face-masks-puts-health-workers-at-risk

🔥WHO says public demand for face masks puts health workers at risk🔥

mariya smith0

People purchasing medical supplies in fear of the coronavirus could be putting health care workers at risk, according to a new warning by the World Health Organization. The sudden surge in surgical-style mask, hand sanitizer and other preventative purchases is making it difficult for factories to keep up with demand. Mola Lenghi spoke to people inside of a Georgia production factory to find out how the public reaction is stressing the supply chain.

