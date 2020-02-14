🔥Who plays Dodge in Locke & Key? 11 things to know about actress Laysla De Oliveira🔥

Laysla De Oliveira has been delighting fans in the hit Netflix show Locke & Key since the series debuted in early February.

Based on the best-selling comic book series of the same name by Joe Hill (the son of Stephen King), Locke & Key features plenty of breakout stars and fascinating characters.

One of them is the show’s main antagonist Dodge, a mysterious demon-cum-entity who is obsessed with tracking down all of the keys and takes on many different forms.

But what do we know about the actress who plays it? Meet actress Laysla De Oliveira…

1. She is Canadian

De Oliveira was born on January 11, 1992 in Toronto, Canada.

She has already starred in a number of shows, such as Netflix’s In The Tall Grass, but this is her biggest role to date.

2. She is of Brazilian descent

According to her IMDB profile, De Oliveira is of Brazilian descent.

De Oliveira has previously spoken about being raised Catholic, stating that she “wouldn’t consider myself a practising Catholic anymore.”

3. She’s a huge fan of Handmaid’s Tale

In an interview with Brief Take, she revealed that shooting for Locke & Key took place next door to the Handmaid’s Tale set, revealing she would watch them filming the show whenever she could.

She said: “Yeah, we were right beside Handmaid’s Tale which by the way, is my favourite show ever.

“I was so excited so whenever I could, I would not creepily watch them do their own thing, and we were right beside them too, which was really nice.”

4. She previously worked as a model

Before she launched her acting career, De Oliveira started modelling as a teenager.

According to Brazillian news site Extra, she was “found on the street by an agency” at just 14-years-old.

5. She studied drama at high school

De Oliveria’s high school was the Rosedale Heights School of the Arts in Toronto, Canada.

It was at high school that De Oliveira decided she wanted to become an actor after her her very first drama class.

After high school, she attended a theatre school and later moved to Los Angeles, where her career took off in 2012.

6. She speaks fluent Portuguese

In the same Brief Take interview, De Oliveira revealed that she can speak fluent Portuguese and has provided the speech for the Portuguese-dubbed version of Locke & Key.

“I love that I get to do that with Netflix,” she told the site. “That’s been so life-changing for me, first of all, because my family in Brazil gets to see me with my actual voice and I come from very humble beginnings, so I don’t think that my Grandma can actually read, so in order for her to watch something, it has to be dubbed.”

7. She wasn’t always going to be an actor

It wasn’t until she studied drama at high school that she caught the acting bug.

According to Trnto.com, De Oliveira knew she loved acting, she wasn’t sure she could make a living from it.

She told the site: “I did always want to act. I just didn’t know it could be a career.”

8. She loves a throwback pic

De Oliveira’s loves to share photos of her as a youngster, with her Instagram littered with shots of her as a child – including this one as Cinderella way back when.

9. She’s been in a relationship since 2012

De Oliveira has been in a relationship with her boyfriend Jonathan Keltz for around eight years, ever since her career took off.

She regularly posts loving pictures of him on her Instagram profile, with the latest on January 17 wishing happy birthday “to the man that lights up world.”

10. This isn’t her fist gig

The actor has appeared in a number of other shows, most notably in 2019’s In the Tall Grass as Becky DeMuth and as Veronica in Guest of Honor.

She made her screen debut in 2012, when she starred in the TV series Cover Affairs as Johanna Peeters.

Speaking about her time as Veronica, she told Flickering Myth: “We just really broke Veronica into three pieces. Before jail, during and after and went through everything very, very carefully so when we actually went to shoot I was very much ready to go thanks to that rehearsal process.”

11. She’s a fan of improvisation

In the same interview with Flickering Myth, De Oliveira revealed that she’s a fan of spontaneity in her acting partners.

She told the site it was “nice” when her scene partner David Thewlis (who played her dad Jim in Guest of Honor) delivered “the line completely different than you thought it was going to be”.

She added: “That creates a special thing and an element of surprise and discovery it in the moment.”