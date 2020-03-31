🔥Who plays Addy Handlon in Dare Me? Meet actress Herizen Guardiola who stars in the Netflix show🔥

New teen drama Dare Me has engrossed viewers internationally since premiering on Netflix earlier this month.

The gripping cheerleading drama follows two best friends, Addy and Beth, whose lives become intertwined with their coach Colette.

Things take a dark turn, however, when Colette and her partner are implicated in a murder plot, meaning Addy and Beth’s lives are changed forever.

Here’s the lowdown on the actress who plays Addy Handlon in the show…

Who plays Addy Handlon in Dare Me?

The role of Addy Handlon is played by actress Herizen Guardiola.

Guardiola appears in every episode of the show, which has not yet been renewed for a second season.

Who is Herizen Guardiola?

Herizen Guardiola is an American actress and singer-songwriter from Miami, Florida.

Guardiola is half-Cuban, half-Jamaican. “My dad’s a reggae musician and he was raised Cuban Catholic,” she told Vogue in 2016.

“And my mom was raised Baptist, but she’s a Buddhist and a nutritionist and yoga instructor.”

What else has the Netflix star been in?

Guardiola made her acting debut in Baz Lurhmann’s short-lived Netflix series The Get Down, which was about the disco scene of the South Bronx in New York City in the 1970s.

Her role as an aspiring singer involved showing off her vocal talents.

“It’s always thrilling to find a fresh unknown talent,” creator Baz Lurhmann told Deadline, “particularly one who is not only a terrific actor but a magnificent vocalist.”

Guardiola won the role as an unknown at the age of 18.

Since The Get Down, Guardiola has released her own music, including an EP called Come Over to My House in 2018.

She also appeared in the 2015 film Runaway Island.

Is she on Instagram?

Guardiola has a growing following on Instagram, with almost 200,000 fans.

The actress posts regular selfies, behind-the-scenes pictures, and teasers of her music.

Dare Me is available to stream on Netflix now.