🔥Who is Telli Swift? Meet Deontay Wilder's fiancee and WAG TV star🔥

Deontay Wilder will take on Tyson Fury this weekend in one of the most anticipated heavyweight fights of recent years.

The Bronze Bomber and the Gypsy King will showdown in Las Vegas on Saturday evening (which is the early hours ofd Sunday morning if you’re planning to tune in from the UK), 18 months after their epic first bout ended in a controversial draw.

The eyes of the sporting world will be on the rematch and tensions are already blisteringly high.

But outside of the ring both fighters lead pretty active lives, with Wilder’s fiance Telli Swift sure to be cheering him on ringside.

Here is everything you need to know about her…

Who is Telli Swift?

Born Shuntel Swift in Zambeles, Philippines in January 1987, she adopted the nickname ‘Telli’ only once she was famous.

A star in her own right, the 33-year-old is known for appearing on E! TV series Wags Atlanta, as well as for being Deontay’s beau and a model.

Swift has two children – one son called Kerron from her previous relationship with her ex-husband, and a young daughter with Wilder called Kaorii Lee, who was born on March 7, 2018.

Now Swift works as a fashion designer and has set up the Boxing Wag Association, which raises funds to support children and families.

When did she get engaged to Deontay Wilder?

The pair have been dating for a number of years now, and have been engaged for more than two years.

Wilder was initially reluctant to propose over fears that he would get his heart broken again, but eventually did so on an episode of Wags Atlanta.

The proposal, on February 15 2018, was timed to coincide with their child’s gender reveal party at which the couple found out they were having a daughter.

It is Wilder’s second marriage, after his partnership of eight years with Jesscica Scales-Wilder eventually broke down in 2017.

Who’s Wilder’s ex-wife Jessica Scales-Wilder and how many kids does she have?

Scales-Wilder married the heavyweight boxer way back in 2009 and is thought to be from his hometown of Alabama.

She is the mother to three of Wilder’s children – two daughters and a son, Ava, Deontay Jr and Dereon.

The pair divorced in 2017 and he went on to marry Swift.

Wilder also has a child, Naieya, who was born in 2005 with spina bifida, with his ex-girlfriend Helen Duncan.