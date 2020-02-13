🔥Who is Rishi Sunak? Meet Sajid Javid's replacement as Chancellor🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Sajid Javid has resigned as Chancellor to be replaced by former chief secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak amid Boris Johnson’s Cabinet reshuffle.

Former Home Secretary Sajid Javid stepped down as Chancellor on February 13 after senior politicians, including Andrea Leadsom, Esther McVey and Julian Smith and Geoffrey Cox, were sacked by the PM in a major Cabinet shake up.

Mr Javid was seen going into Number 10 in the morning, before his spokesperson confirmed shortly after midday that he had quit his position.

Now, it has been confirmed that Rishi Sunak, who was dubbed the “rising star” of Mr Johnson’s election campaign, will be taking over.

Here, we take a look at Mr Sunak’s political career in more detail.

Sajid Javid has been replaced as Chancellor by Rishi Sunak (PA)

Rishi Sunak’s political career so far

Rishi Sunak, 39, won the seat for Richmond, Yorkshire in 2015, taking over from former Foreign Secretary William Hague, who stepped down.

Ahead of the 2016 EU Referendum, Mr Sunak was vocal in his support of the leave campaign, controversially stating that Britain did not “need” a free trade agreement with the EU post-Brexit.

He was then re-elected in the 2017 General Election, with an increased majority of over 23,000 votes, and also voted for Theresa May’s Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Again, Mr Sunak secured his Richmond seat in the recent 2019 election, before being appointed as Boris Johnson’s Chief Secretary to the Treasury in July that year.

Mr Sunak also became a member the Privy Council on July 25.

On February 13, 2020, it was confirmed that Rishi Sunak would be replacing Sajid Javid as Chancellor, after the latter resigned his post during the PM’s reshuffle.