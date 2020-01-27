🔥Who is playing Radio 1’s Big Weekend and how can you get tickets as festival heads to Dundee?🔥

It might be cold and gloomy outside at the moment, but we’re only a few short months away from summer festival season, with some of the bigger events of the calendar already announcing their line-ups.

And one of the first events of the season, Radio 1’s Big Weekend, has announced some of the big names set to take to the stage for the festival – which this year will travel to Camperdown Park, Dundee, and will take place over the weekend of 22-24 May.

But just who is playing this year – and more importantly, how can you be a part of the action?

Here’s what you need to know…

Who is playing Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2020?

Harry Styles, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris are among the big names that will be gracing the Dundee stage for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2020.

And there’ll be plenty for fans to look forward to, with Dua Lipa promising she’ll perform music from her forthcoming second album, saying: ‘Can’t wait to perform some tracks from the new album for you guys – hope you’re all ready!’

Meanwhile Harry Styles has said he’s ‘absolutely thrilled’ to be heading back to Big Weekend, saying: ‘It’s the start of the summer and the crowds in Scotland are always insane. See you soon Dundee.’

The confirmed acts for the weekend are as follows:

AJ Tracey

Biffy Clyro

Calvin Harris

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Keep an eye on the Big Weekend website for more acts as they are confirmed.

How can you get tickets for Radio 1’s Big Weekend?

Tickets for the Big Weekend have not yet gone on sale.

The website has advised fans to keep listening to Radio 1 for information on how and when to get tickets – as well as for news on more acts being added to the line-up.

It will be the second time the festival – now in its 17th year – has headed up to Dundee, having previously taken place at Camperdown Park in 2006.

The 2019 festival was held in Middlesborough, and featured the likes of Little Mix, twenty one pilots, Ellie Goulding and Billie Eilish.





