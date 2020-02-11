🔥Who is Peter Phillips? Meet the Queen's eldest grandson who has split from wife Autumn🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Peter Phillips and wife Autumn have announced they have split, after twelve years of marriage.

Unlike most members of the royal family, the pair had managed to live under the radar for the most part.

Phillips’ parents, Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, are said to have refused offers from the Queen to have Peter born in the peerage.

Subsequently, Peter is not a known ‘working royal’.

But who is Peter Phillips, when did he marry Autumn Kelly and how many children do they have? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Peter Phillips?

Born on November 15, 1977, Peter Phillips is the Queen’s eldest grandson at 42 – and reportedly Liz’s ‘favourite’.

His mother, Princess Anne, gave birth to him at the famous Lindo Wing in Paddington, London, which is also where Princess Diana and Kate Middleton chose to give birth.

Princess Anne and Peter’s father Mark were married up until 1992, after having a second child, Zara, together.

Mark Phillips then went on to have two more children: one with a mistress and the other with his second wife, Sandy Pflueger.

After taking a gap year and travelling to Sydney, Australia, Peter studied sports science at Exeter University and also played on the rugby team.

His past relationships include US heiress Elizabeth Lorio and flight attendant Tara Swain.

Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn leave St George’s Chapel in Windsor on their wedding day in May, 2008 (AFP via Getty Images)

When did he marry wife Autumn?

In 2003, Phillips met Autumn Kelly, a Canadian management consultation, at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

Four years later, the pair announced their engagement and were then married in St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 2008.

The couple then moved to Hong Kong.

On February 11, 2020, the pair confirmed they had split, releasing an official statement, citing it was “the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship”.

It read: “After informing HM The Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate.

“They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship. The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one. The couple’s first priority will remain the continued well being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla.

“Both families were naturally sad at the announcement, but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co-parent their children.

“Both Peter and Autumn have remained in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years.

“Peter and Autumn have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes.”

How many children do Peter and Autumn have?

Peter and Autumn welcomed their first child, Savannah, on December 29, 2010, before Autumn gave birth to their second daughter Isla in 2012.