🔥Who is Peter Phillips? Meet the Queen's eldest grandson🔥

Unlike most members of the royal family, Peter Phillips and wife Autumn have managed to live under the radar for the most part.

Phillips’ parents, Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, are said to have refused offers from the Queen to have Peter born in the peerage.

Subsequently, Peter is not a known ‘working royal’.

But who is Peter Phillips? Here’s everything you need to know.

(Getty Images)

Who is Peter Phillips?

Born on November 15, 1977, Peter Phillips is the Queen’s eldest grandson at 42 – and reportedly Liz’s ‘favourite’.

His mother, Princess Anne, gave birth to him at the famous Lindo Wing in Paddington, London, which is also where Princess Diana and Kate Middleton chose to give birth.

Princess Anne and Peter’s father Mark were married up until 1992, after having a second child, Zara, together.

Mark Phillips then went on to have two more children: one with a mistress and the other with his second wife, Sandy Pflueger.

After taking a gap year and travelling to Sydney, Australia, Peter studied sports science at Exeter University and also played on the rugby team.

His past relationships include US heiress Elizabeth Lorio and flight attendant Tara Swain.

When did he marry wife Autumn?

(Getty Images)

In 2003, Phillips met Autumn Kelly, a Canadian management consultation, at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

Four years later, the pair announced their engagement and were then married in St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 2008.

The couple then moved to Hong Kong.

How many children do Peter and Autumn have?

Peter and Autumn welcomed their first child, Savannah, on December 29, 2010, before Autumn gave birth to their second daughter Isla in 2012.