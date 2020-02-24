🔥Who is Paige Turley? Meet the Winter Love Island 2020 winner and singer who used to date Lewis Capaldi🔥

Paige Turley has been crowned winner of the first ever Winter Love Island.

Paige and her beau Finley Tapp fought off competition from Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman to win the entire series outright during Sunday night’s final show.

But just who is the Scottish singer?

Here’s everything you need to about Paige Turley – including her age, occupation, Instagram handle and dating history.

(ITV)

Who is Paige Turley and how old is she?

Hailing from West Lothian, Scotland, 22-year-old Paige is a singer who describes herself as “loud, boisterous and fun”.

She rates herself as an 8 and believes her eyes to be her best feature.

Paige has also made it clear that she’s a firm believer in girl code – and that she wouldn’t touch another woman’s man or go behind their backs.

When did Paige go on Britain’s Got Talent?

Turley also starred on Britain’s Got Talent in 2012, at the age of 14. She sang a rendition of Skinny Love, which got presenters Ant and Dec emotional on the sidelines.

You can watch her audition below.

When did Sophie date singer Lewis Capaldi?

Paige revealed that before her BGT stint, she actually dated Someone You Love hitmaker Lewis Capaldi.

Speaking about their relationship and why it ended, Turley commented: “We were together for about a year. It ended really amicably and we’re still pals.”

Not only did she date Capaldi, Paige used to go out with X Factor’s Garry Greig, according to the Mail.

Is Paige on Instagram?

Of course she is! You can follow her @turley_paige.

She currently has an impressive 34.2k followers – but her count is sure to go up when the show launches.

What’s her type?

According to Paige, she’s into “tall, dark and handsome” men, but they also need to be “witty, with a bit of banter”.

She also appreciates a witty man, and along with 90% of the population, Paige’s celeb crush is Peaky Blinders hunk Tom Hardy.

What happened on Winter Love Island for Paige?

Paige was initially coupled up with Ollie Williams, but was left single when he quit the show after just three days when he realised he still had strong feelings for his ex.

However, Finley soon entered as a bomshell and he chose Paige to go on a date with, and they hit it off from the start.

He chose her in the recoupling that followed and they were together ever since, surviving Casa Amor and Finn’s attraction to Rebecca Gormley to win the Love Island crown.