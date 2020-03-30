🔥Who is Joe Exotic? The dark past of the former manager of Oklahoma zoo🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A new Netflix documentary offers a fascinating insight into the life of the self-proclaimed ‘Tiger King’, known as Joe Exotic.

Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and charismatic country and western singer, earned his nickname for his work as manager of an exotic animal park in Oklahoma, and at one point he boasted of owning the largest tiger collection in America.

Earlier this year, however, the animal lover was sentenced for 22 years in prison for his part in a murder-for-hire plot in which he attempted to kill a rival by hiring a hit man and shot dead five tigers.

With the show now available on the streaming site, here’s the lowdown on so-called Tiger King, Joe Exotic.

Who is Joe Exotic, the Tiger King?

The new docu-series takes a closer look at Tiger King, Joe Exotic (Netflix)

Born Joe Schreibvogel to a family of wealthy farmers in rural Kansas, the future Tiger King was surrounded by animals from an early age and learned to love them, often bringing home rodents and bigger creatures to care for them when not helping his parents on the farm.

As a youngster Joe was close to only his older brother Garold, and the two shared a bond over their love of animals. At the age of five Joe says he was raped by an older boy, and at school he says he was bullied by bigger boys because he befriended the girls.

A few years later his father moved the family to farms across the country, first to Wyoming, then a ranch in Texas. In his late teens Joe became the chief of police at the small, nearby Town of Eastvale where he lived with a girlfriend.

In secret, Joe was gay, and hadn’t yet come out to his family until he was outed to his parents by a sibling. Afterwards, Joe said he attempted to take his own life by driving his police car into a concrete motorway embankment.

He survived but was badly injured, and he moved to West Palm Beach in Florida to recuperate where he wound up working in a pet shop. A friend there worked at an exotic animal park, and would often bring home animal cubs and babies to bottle feed and play, sparking Joe’s interest.

Moving back to Texas, Joe met his first husband, a man named Brian Rhyne, who he married in an unofficial ceremony a few years later. The two men, along with Joe’s brother Garold, would later buy a nearby pet shop where they sold exotic pets and small animals.

However tragedy struck in October 1987 when Garold was hit by a drunk driver and died. Devastated, Joe used money from the insurance settlement to buy an ex-horse ranch, along with sixteen acres of land, in Wynnewood, Oklahoma and opened up the Garold Wayne Exotic Animal Memorial Park as a refuge for rescued animals.

At first, abandoned animals such as deers, buffalos and dogs were donated to the sanctuary, and were swiftly followed by tigers, bears and lions. Soon new animals were being born at zoo, spending their first years in the house before moving into the bigger cages outside and before long the park was filled with unwanted and abandoned big cats and tigers.

To earn money, Joe developed a travelling magic show and mobile zoo in which customers were allowed to touch tiger cubs, and Joe soon began breeding the animals to ensure a supply of cubs and at one point claimed he was the largest tiger breeder in the country.

In 2001, Rhyne died of complications from HIV and Joe was devastated. Still the show grew and as it did so it began to attract the attention of animal rights groups and sanctuaries, including Carole Baskin of Big Cat Rescue who helped organise protests against his shows and bombarded shopping malls who had booked the show.

Baskin later won a lawsuit against Joe after she sued him for organising shows under the Big Cat Rescue sanctuary name.

Infuriated, Joe became obsessed with revenge against Baskin and she complained of threats being made against her, and a former employee of Joe’s warned her of a threat to kill her.

Joe, who now went by the name of Joseph Maldonado-Passage after the name of another husband who had accidentally shot himself in the head in front of zoo employees in 2017, was eventually arrested for attempting to hire someone to murder Baskin after he unknowingly spoke to an FBI agent posing as a hit man.

Joe was then convicted of two counts of murder-for-hire, eight violations of the Lacey Act and nine of the Endangered Species Act and on January 22 was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

The Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is available to stream on Netflix now