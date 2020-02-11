🔥Who is Jamie Clayton? Meet the Love Island bombshell from Edinburgh🔥

Just when fans thought Love Island couldn’t get more dramatic, ITV2 bosses have decided to send in another bombshell contestant.

New guy Jamie Clayton is the latest arrival hoping to shake things up.

But who is he?

Here’s everything you need to know about Jamie – including his job, Instagram handle and all-important dating preferences…

Love Island 2020: Series 6 – In pictures

Who is Jamie Clayton and how old is he?

Jamie is a 28-year-old recruitment consultant who hails from Edinburgh.

Describing himself as “funny, outgoing and confident”, Jamie believes he’s exactly what the Cape Town villa needs right now.

But despite stating he’s great on first date, Jamie has admitted he’s not all that when it comes to maintaining relationships, so he could be a potential heartbreaker.

What’s Jamie’s type and who has he been eyeing up in the villa?

Not beating around the bush, Jamie has confessed it’s initially about looks – but in order for him to have a longer term romance, he has to find a woman’s personality attractive.

Speaking about his usual type, Jamie said: “I tend to go for chatty girls, I need someone who can hold a conversation and have a laugh and someone who I can trust. I want a loyal girl.”

When it comes to the current islanders, Jamie has his eyes on Shaughna Phillips and Demi Jones, who are both single.

Jamie said he’s attracted to Demi’s bubbly personality and also likes Shaughna’s direct approach.

Is Jamie on Instagram?

He sure is. You can follow Jamie on: @jamieclayton.9.

It’s unclear whether he’s done a pre-villa cleanse or is just new to social media but Jamie doesn’t have a helluva lot of posts at the moment – but no doubt that’ll ramp up after his stint on the reality TV show.

When is Love Island on TV?

You can watch Love Island on weekday nights and Sundays from 9pm on ITV2.