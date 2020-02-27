🔥Who is James Newman? Meet the UK's Eurovision 2020 entry who'll be singing My Last Breath🔥

This year’s UK representative at Eurovision has been announced as James Newman, who will sing his song My Last Breath at the annual contest.

My Last Breathe was debuted on BBC Radio 1 and 2 with fans seeming optimistic about our chances.

The track’s video, shot in the Sněžka mountains between Poland and the Czech Republic, features Dutch athlete Wim “The IceMan” Hoff and also looks promising.

So who is singer-songwriter James Newman? And is he the right main for the job?

Find out all you need to know about this year’s UK Eurovision representative…

His brother is John Newman

James Newman comes from a talented family. His younger brother is singer John Newman, who has been nominated for three Brit Awards.

John is known for his hit singles Love Me Again and Feel the Love, a Rudimental track he provided vocals on.

Famous family: James’ brother is hitmaker John

He grew up in Yorkshire

John and James were born and raised in Settle, Yorkshire.

James went on to study popular music in Newcastle upon Tyne, and now resides in Crouch End, London.

He’s a successful songwriter

While he’s a talented singer in his own right, James Newman’s songwriting credits are staggering.

He has written for some of the biggest pop stars in the UK, including Zayn, Jess Glynne, Jessie Ware, Little Mix and Rudimental.

As a co-writer of Rudimental’s major hit Waiting All Night, James Newman won a Brit when the song went on to win British Single of the Year.

With vocals by Ella Eyre, the number one single was written by Newman along with Rudimental and Jonny Harris.

And he’s been recognised by the Grammys

James Newman has also found success writing for US artists, contributing to two Grammy-nominated records.

He wrote for Kesha’s Rainbow, which was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album – Kesha’s first Grammy nomination.

He also wrote for Toni Braxton’s Sex & Cigarettes, which was nominated for Best R&B Album.