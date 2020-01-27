🔥Who is EastEnders’ Suki Panesar and who plays her in the soap?🔥

EastEnders is set to welcome a new addition to the Panesar family tonight as Suki Panesar makes her first appearance in Albert Square.

And the character is set to waste little time in creating chaos as she sets about trying to bring her family back together – which is a tall order considering Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) has made every effort to distance herself from Kheerat (Jaz Deol).

Suki’s certainly set to shake things up – with show boss Jon Sen describing the character as ‘in the classic tradition of EastEnders matriarchs’ – but just who is she and who plays her?

Here’s what you need to know about the newcomer…

Who is EastEnders’ Suki Panesar?

Suki is the mother of Kkeerat, Jags (Amar Adatia) and Vinny (Shiv Jalota) Panesar, as well as daughter Ash.

She arrives in Walford wanting to make amends with Ash, – but may well have to go to great lengths to unite the siblings in the face of everything that’s happened.

As Jon Sen explained: ‘It has been clear since their arrival that the Panesar siblings live under the shadow of an overbearing matriarch and in January, Suki Panesar arrives in Walford, determined to make her presence felt.

‘Balvinder brings a unique blend of steeliness and charm to the role and I can’t wait to see her grace our screens in January.’

Who plays Suki Panesar in EastEnders?

The role is played by actress Balvinder Sopal.

Balvinder has had an extensive career as a stage actress but has also appeared in a number of small screen favourites, having had small roles in Emmerfale, Waterloo Road, Coronatrion Street, Call The Midwife, Doctors and Hollyoaks.

She also appeared in the BBC film White Girl, which won the Bafta TV award for best single drama in 2009.

Balvinder has said that as a long-time fan of EastEnders she couldn’t wait to get started on the show.

‘I grew up watching EastEnders religiously so to be joining the show and playing matriarch Suki Panesar is a dream come true – I am still pinching myself!’ she admitted.

‘I’m excited to see what’s in store for Suki as she joins her family on Albert Square.’

EastEnders continues on Monday night on BBC One at 8pm.





