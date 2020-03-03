🔥Who is DI Karen Renton in Liar season 2? Katherine Kelly's character explained🔥

Liar’s second season has heralded the arrival of a powerful new character – Detective Inspector Karen Renton, played by Katherine Kelly.

A new face in the ITV series, DI Renton has a different approach from the local police officers on Liar. So what do we know about her, and how much is her arrival going to affect the fate of Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggatt)?

Who is DI Renton?

DI Renton is an officer from London Met who’s hired to investigate the murder of Andrew Earlham, which has become a high-profile, front-page news story.

A character bio for Renton describes her as an “unconventional” officer, whose “bluntness” often ruffles feathers.

“She’s not without vulnerability however,” says ITV: “Her past holds memories that shape the way she polices now.”

(ITV)

For her performance, Kelly told Standard Online she was less interested in Renton’s past and more focused on her professional role.

“It’s my belief that Karen Renton is that way because she has to be that, and if she wasn’t that, I wouldn’t believe that out of all the detectives that they could send from the Met to solve this front-page news story, why would they pick her if she wasn’t excellent at her job?,” she said.

“I think she would have been chosen because she can act very quickly and very swiftly, and she has great instincts.

“I would hope that if you are suffering from a trauma, either by proxy, yourself, or you’re even in a small village where such a terrible crime has occurred, I would want someone like Karen to come and sort it out, someone who is brilliant at what they do.”

Why has she been assigned to Andrew’s murder?

With Andrew’s death, Liar has turned from a story about truth and lies into a whodunnit.

(ITV)

In season one, Laura’s rape allegation was handled (or in actuality, seriously mishandled) by the local police. But now that there’s been a shocking murder, a more experienced cop needs to be called in to handle the case.

Enter: DI Renton, a hardened and experienced cop who the London Met have entrusted with solving the murder.

Her tactics surprise DS Rory Maxwell, who handled Laura’s case in the first season – but her ruthlessness may just be what the town needs.

Episode one saw her make the swift decision to arrest Laura based on little more than her gut instinct, which Kelly says was a “tactic”.

“She’s dancing on very thin ice arresting her that early,” Kelly told Standard Online ahead of the series launch. “But she sees a strength in (Laura), and she’s gonna take some throwing off her guard. It’s extreme, but if I put her in a cell for a night, let’s see how strong she is when I get her out the next morning.”

“It’s brutal, but she feels like it’s a necessary tool… I don’t think there’s many detectives that would have done that. She’s gotta get the result.”

What else has Katherine Kelly been in?

DI Renton is played by Katherine Kelly, a familiar face who has starred in some of the UK’s best TV dramas.

Most recently, she starred in the psychological thriller Cheat, as well as the HBO series Gentleman Jack.

She played Becky on Coronation Street from 2006 to 2012, and is also known for her turns in Mr Selfridge and Happy Valley.

Liar’s second season airs Mondays at 9pm on ITV.