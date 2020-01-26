🔥Who is Caprice Bourret? Has she quit Dancing on Ice 2020?🔥

Who will be crowned Dancing On Ice champion? One star strapping her skates on this year is Caprice Bourret, a jack of all trades if ever there was one, having tried her hand at acting, singing, presenting and modelling as well as starting her own business.

And Caprice isn’t looking to mess around in the competition, taking a strong stance from the off.

“I am definitely in it to win it,” she said. “It’s going to be a laugh but I think anyone doing a show like this is competitive.

“I’ll probably tell the judges to go to hell and then carry on. I might answer back. If I don’t agree I won’t hold back, that’s for sure.

“If it’s constructive, I’ll embrace it and I take it on board. If they’re just doing it for the sake of it I will go for them.

Here’s everything you need to know about Caprice Bourret…

Dancing On Ice 2020 cast line-up: Caprice Bourret – Key Facts

Age: 48

Known for: Modelling and launching a fashion brand, among other things

Twitter: @CapriceBourret_

Instagram: @CapriceBourret

Professional dance partner: N/A

Has Caprice quit Dancing on Ice?

On the third week (Sunday 19th January), Dancing on Ice host Holly Willoughby announced that Caprice Bourret had “parted ways” with her partner Hamish Gaman.

While Gaman is still appearing on the show, Bourret was noticeably absent and did not perform.

It is currently yet to be confirmed whether she will be returning to the series.

Who is Caprice Bourret?

Caprice Bourret was born in California in 1971 and began a highly successful modelling career in the mid-1990s when she moved to the United Kingdom.

Her big break was landing a front cover of Vogue magazine, but in the decades since then she has featured on more than 350 other covers published all over the world such as GQ, Cosmopolitan and Sports Illustrated.

Her rising fame saw her signed to Virgin Records where she released two singles between 1999 and 2001, Oh Yeah and Once Around The World, both of which reached number 24 on the UK charts.

In 2000, after establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with in the modelling world, clothing retailer Debenhams made a deal to use her name on a new fashion line which they sold for six years.

At that point, Bourret bought her name back in order to launch By Caprice Products, a company she owns that initially specialised in lingerie but now sells luxury bedding.

Alongside running her own business, Bourret has maintained a presence in the media by appearing as a guest on several television shows including Celebrity Big Brother, Britain’s Next Top Model, ITV’s Splash, Channel 4’s The Jump and 5Star’s Celebs on the Farm.

What has Caprice Bourret said about Dancing On Ice?

Bourret has been regularly updating her social media followers on her training progress, revealing she’s suffering with the bruises and injuries that Dancing On Ice contestants are usually prone to.

