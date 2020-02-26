🔥Who is Ariana Grande dating? Ricky, Pete, Malcolm and a timeline of the popstar's dating history🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Ariana Grande has had plenty of high-profile relationships, from her time spent with longterm, late boyfriend Mac Miller to her whirlwind relationship with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

Grande and Davidson famously joined the wave of surprise celebrity engagements after only dating for a few weeks. The couple officially called it off five months after their engagement was announced, with reports that the timing wasn’t right.

Davidson recently opened up about the relationship, saying that he “pretty much knew” his relationship with Grande was over after Mac Miller’s death.

Although some thought she found her next beau in Social House’s Mikey Foster, it doesn’t seem like the two are actually together – instead, they’re close friends and collaborators. Grande was spotted kissing a mystery man who wasn’t Foster while at a club just outside of Los Angeles.

Before she was seen with her mystery gentleman caller, Grande collaborated with Foster’s group Social House on her single ‘Boyfriend.’ In the music video, Grande and Foster try to win each other’s affections, complete with fits of jealousy and Grande’s impressive archery skills.

Neither addressed the speculation, however, Foster did post a sweet birthday message for Grande on Instagram which called her “one of the most incredible people the universe has to offer.”

The post, which included a baby photo of the songstress, was captioned, “I hope this year offers u nothing but the joy u deserve.” While Foster did not mention her specifically, he did tag her official Instagram account.

Since splitting from Davidson, Grande has been busy touring.

The songstress has also publicly reunited with her exes Big Sean and Graham Phillips.

(Getty)

Grande opened up to Vogue about her former flames.

In the interview, she discussed her relationship with Davidson saying, “And then I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction. It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him. I’m like an infant when it comes to real life and this old soul, been-around-the-block-a-million-times artist. I still don’t trust myself with the life stuff.”

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards(Getty Images)

The 26-year-old star went on to surprise release the single ‘Monopoly’ where she sings “I like women and men.”

The lyrics left Twitter wondering if she’s was revealing that she was bisexual but she quickly tweeted that it wasn’t her way of coming out. She also sings “Is your GPS even on, where you been?” showing she’s on the hunt for a new significant other.

Perhaps she could revisit one of the men she sings about in ‘thank u next.’ The song was successful and could prove to be even more lucrative. TMZ reports that she’s looking into selling fragrances using the single’s name.

Here, we look back at Grande’s former flames, specifically, the ones who influenced her chart-topping tune ‘thank u, next.’

Graham Phillips

(SplashNews.com)

Back when Grande was a teenager, she dated actor Graham Phillips for three years after they met during the production of the Broadway musical 13 (Grande’s professional debut). She recently shared Instagram photos with Phillips and they were spotted getting dinner at Manhattan celebrity hot spot Carbone.

Jordan Viscomi

(thenameisjv/Instagram)

Following their amicable split in 2011, she dated backup dancer Jordan Viscomi (until their apparently messy 2012 breakup) and was also rumored to be paired up with her co-star and on-screen love interest, Avan Jogia (who played Beck Oliver on Victorious).

Big Sean

(Getty Images)

Grande then briefly dated her “Almost is Never Enough” collaborator Nathan Sykes and had a long-distance fling with Australian YouTuber Jai Brooks, but her relationship with rapper Big Sean came under the most scrutiny from press and fans when they made their red carpet debut at the 2015 Grammys. The former couple was also snapped getting cozy outside of a Los Angeles recording studio.

Ricky Alvarez

(SplashNews.com)

The A-list couple lasted nearly a year, after which Ariana began seeing backup dancer Ricky Alvarez. You might know Alvarez best from his involvement in Grande’s infamous #donutgate scandal.

Mac Miller

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller backstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, NY, USA. (Getty Images)

Grande fans will remember her relationship with late rapper Mac Miller, who she frequently collaborated with and dated for nearly two years until 2018. The artists remained friends and continued to show support for one another, with the rapper even wishing Grande well on her engagement to Davidson.

Miller tragically passed away on September 7, 2018, at the age of 26, with his death understandably taking a toll on Grande. Grande spoke about their relationship during her Coachella performance, explaining that the festival had special significance to them.

She said, “I never thought I’d even go to Coachella. I was always a person who never went to festivals and never went out and had fun like that. But the first time I went was to see Malcolm perform, and it was such an incredible experience. I went the second year as well, and I associate…heavily…it was just kind of a mindf**k, processing how much has happened in such a brief period.”

She’s also said to be featured on his posthumous album Circles.

Pete Davidson

(Getty Images)

In 2018, it was literally impossible to get away from headlines about Ariana Grande and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. Fresh out of long term relationships, Grande and Davidson began dating soon after they broke up with their previous partners Mac Miller and Cazzie David.

After Grande’s rushed relationship with Davidson ended abruptly, her subsequent single (which broke streaming records on Spotify) charted her dating history in lyrics – showing no romantic experience is ever wasted. After being encouraged by Grande’s agent Scooter Braun, it was announced they were dating in May that year.

The relationship hurtled forwards with Davidson getting multiple tattoos dedicated to her and the couple moved in together that June. Towards the end of that month, Davidson confirmed the pair were engaged in June on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Sadly in October, the pair split up. Their couple tattoos were swiftly covered up and they both addressed the relationship publicly, with Davidson saying on SNL, “I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is it’s nobody’s business. Sometimes things just don’t work out, and that’s okay. She’s a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.”

Referencing a song that Grande had named after him, Davidson said, “I’m still a great song though.”

After Grande’s rushed relationship with Davidson ended abruptly, her subsequent single (which broke streaming records on Spotify) charted her dating history in lyrics – showing no romantic experience is ever wasted.

“Thought I’d end up with Sean

But he wasn’t a match

Wrote some songs about Ricky

Now I listen and laugh

Even almost got married

And for Pete, I’m so thankful

Wish I could say, “Thank you” to Malcolm

‘Cause he was an angel

One taught me love

One taught me patience

And one taught me pain

Now, I’m so amazing

I’ve loved and I’ve lost

But that’s not what I see

So, look what I got

Look what you taught me

And for that, I say

Thank you, next (next)”

Davidson has also since talked about his and Grande’s split in his stand-up sets. Davidson said their break-up had “showed me how ugly people can get, but also how cool,” but added in another gig that his “biggest fear is getting killed by a 12-year-old” – a reference to Grande’s fanbase.

Following the split, Davidson dated Kate Beckinsale for a short spell, followed by a fling with actress Margaret Qualley and then a short-lived romance with teen model Kaia Gerber.

Icon/Gallery

Created with Sketch.

Ariana Grande – In pictures