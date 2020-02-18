🔥Who is Andrew Sabisky? Why Boris Johnson's adviser resigned from No 10🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Downing Street aide Andrew Sabisky quit his job amid outrage over a string of controversial past comments.

The 27-year-old academic, who calls himself a “superforcaster”, had been hired after Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings called for “misfits and weirdos” to join the heart of Government.

Mr Sabisky took to Twitter on Monday to announce he was standing down, saying that he did not want to be a distraction to the Government.

Mr Johnson also received backlash for not directly speaking out about the reported comments.

Boris Johnson came under pressure to dismiss adviser Andrew Sabisky (AP)

Who is Andrew Sabisky?

Andrew Sabisky, 27, an academic, was hired as a contractor to give advice on a government project.

He got the job after Mr Cummings called for “misfits and weirdos” to apply for jobs at Downing Street.

It was later reported that Mr Sabisky had made a string of controversial comments in the past about race, eugenics and class.

He calls himself a “super forecaster” – a clever person who predicts what will happen next, taking into account a vast array of factors and information.

What is he believed to of said?

In a now-deleted Twitter post from 2009, it was reported that he wrote: “I am always straight up in saying that women’s sport is more comparable to the paralympics than it is to men’s.”

In a 2016 interview with Schools Week, he said the benefits of a cognitive enhancer, which can prove fatal, are “probably worth a dead kid once a year”.

In a blog post in 2014, a user called Andrew Sabisky said one way to get around the problems of unplanned pregnancies creating a “permanent underclass” would be to enforce long-term contraception from puberty.

On a different website in the same year, he suggested that black Americans had a lower average IQ than white.

On another blog, a user with his name said: “There are excellent reasons to think the very real racial differences in intelligence are significantly – even mostly – genetic in origin, though the degree is of course a very serious subject of scholarly debate.”

Reaction when his remarks were uncovered

Downing Street refused to say whether or not the Prime Minister agreed with his controversial adviser’s outbursts.

Dominic Cummings is the PM’s key advisor (PA)

Boris Johnson’s spokesman said: “The prime minister’s views on a range of subjects are well publicised and documented.”

It led to acting Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey calling the government “a national embarrassment”, while Labour also called for Mr Sabisky to leave his position.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon added: “These are really not acceptable headlines for any government to be generating.”

Senior Tory MPs also joined Labour and union chiefs to call on Mr Johnson to sack the forecaster.

Senior backbench Tory MP William Wragg added: “Andrew Sabisky’s presence in No10 is a poor reflection on the Government and there is no way to defend it. He needs to go.”

“‘Weirdos’ and ‘misfits’ are all very well, but please can they not gratuitously cause offence. I cannot be the only one uncomfortable with recent No10 trends.”

Why Boris Johnson’s adviser resigned from No 10

Mr Sabisky resigned on February 17. Attributing blame to “media hysteria about my old stuff online”, he took to social media to say that he had stepped aside from his role.

“I wanted to help HMG not be a distraction. Accordingly I’ve decided to resign as a contractor,” he wrote.

“I signed up to do real work, not be in the middle of a giant character assassination. I have a lot of other things to do w/ my life.”

Mr Cummings reacted to the furore by criticising the media. Asked by reporters if he regretted the appointment, he said: “Read Philip Tetlock’s Superforecasters, instead of political pundits who don’t know what they’re talking about.”

He was referring to a book on the science of prediction.