🔥Who is Anastasia Karanikolaou? Kylie Jenner's best friend stassiebaby before and after surgery, plus her parents, age and net worth🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

You might have noticed Kylie Jenner has a new Instagram sidekick: Anastasia Karanikolaou, who also goes by the name Stassie or Stassie Baby on social media.

With her former BFF Jordyn Woods all but excommunicated from her close circle following a reported fling with Tristan Thompson (although reports suggest the pair were recently civil to each other at a party), Stassie appears to have taken the role of Jenner’s new Instagram bestie, posing with her in matching outfits and liking all her pictures. The pair also have matching tattoos that read ‘Stormi’ – the name of Jenner’s child.

Stassie is Jenner’s go-to travel buddy and the pair have been posting pictures from their most recent tropical vacation. The pair, who frequently coordinate their outfits, outdid themselves in sheer statement sheer Jacquemus dresses in pink and orange.

As Stassie called Jenner her “partner in crime”, Jenner posted another risque shot of herself with Stassie turned away from the camera – captioning the post, “She got a donk.”

The duo also took to the beach in contrasting Pucci bikinis, featuring the brand’s vibrant cover ups.

Stassie even went on holiday with the Kardashian family in Italy. She was spotted with Jenner’s mother Kris onboard a super-yacht in Capri ahead of Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday celebrations.

Sofia Richie and Stassie (SplashNews.com)

The $250 million mega-yacht Tranquility was booked by Jenner for her birthday festivities. Stassie was seen jumping from the top of it into the water alongside fellow Kardashian pals Sofia Richie and Scott Disick, as Kris watched on from a speedboat.

While her Instagram presence might feel like a post-Jordyn Woods turn of events, it turns out that Jenner and Stassie go way back. ​Stassie has known Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire for nine years, with Stassie so close to Kylie Jenner that at one point she even moved into her home.

Previously the pair – along with some of Kylie’s other close friends, including Sofia Richie – hopped on a private jet for a lavish holiday to the Turks and Caicos Islands to celebrate Jenner’s new line, Kylie Skin.

Clearly fans of a joint photo shoot, once there they changed into an array of co-ordinating looks to pose on their Instagram feeds, including powder blue dresses by Jacquemus and Yeezy bodycon leggings.

This isn’t the first time the friends have planned their looks.

To celebrate Stassie’s birthday in June, they spent days together which included a pool party, a night out, a quick golfing expedition in matching Chanel outfits and finally a The Handmaid’s Tale-themed viewing party (which was poorly received on Twitter).

Beyond being Jenner’s “most consistent and loyal friend”, Stassie is also a popular social media influencer and plastic surgery fan, speaking openly about her procedures on social media.

Who is Anastasia Karanikolaou?

Anastasia Karanikolaou is a model and social media star, who is also known online as Stas, Stassi or Stassie Baby. With over six million Instagram followers and 200,000 YouTube followers, Karanikolaou frequently models outfits for her audience and occasionally vlogs about her life, including one popular video about her entire plastic surgery journey.

She has also worked with brands including PrettyLittleThing and Good American on limited fashion collaborations and campaigns.

She and Jenner have been friends for a very long time, with Jenner revealing on Instagram that the pair’s friendship goes back 9 years. To celebrate Stassie’s birthday, Jenner shared a picture of the pair and wrote, “9 years later and you’re still a real one. I love you forever and always.”

Kendall Jenner is also close to Stassie and Kylie revealed on Instagram stories that “Stas basically lived with me growing up, and it was the 3 of us always.”

Stassie is also close to Kylie’s former best friend Jordyn Woods, who was excommunicated from the Kardashians after rumours surfaced that Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend had cheated on her with Woods. Stassie has not posted an image with Woods since October 2018.

Stassie has a pretty packed social calendar – with her friend Kylie as a popular fixture on it. They celebrated Halloween together last year at a Playboy-themed party, which followed Kylie’s Playboy cover and interview with her now-ex Travis Scott over the summer.

Stassie used to live with Jenner, but has since moved out into her own impressive home.

She shared a house tour on her YouTube channel and revealed that she was planning to make significant changes to the house, which included adding a Jacuzzi to the backyard.

Does Stassie have a boyfriend?

More recently, Stassie was rumoured to be dating Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron after they were seen hanging out and partying together. On November 25, Stassie accompanied Cameron (who was previously linked to model Gigi Hadid) to an NFL game alongside Kendall Jenner and other friends.

(Getty Images)

A source told E! That “Tyler seemed excited to hangout with her and had a huge smile on his face”, as the pair were seen “chatting and laughing”. Later on, they reportedly scooped up Kylie Jenner for a big night out at the Nice Guy and Poppy nightclub with a source telling E! News they were “definitely showing PDA.”

“Tyler was holding Stassie at one point and they were dancing. They were chatting the entire night, whispering in each other’s ears and Tyler grabbed Stassie’s face at one point for a kiss,” they continued.

Tyler Cameron (Getty Images)

A source told E! That it’s unlikely this is going to be a long term thing, as they said, “He is only in LA for the next two months and wants to party and hangout with her while he is here. He doesn’t want anything serious but is having fun with her.”

Who are Anastasia Karanikolaou’s parents?

Stassie’s father is Periklis Nikolaos Karanikolaou, a Greek-born broker for World Financial Group, according to LinkedIn. The pair appear to be close and he has previously featured in vlogs and on her Instagram.

On Father’s Day, she shared a snap of her dad cradling her as a baby and wrote, “thank you for always being there for me when i need you, for showing me unconditional love, for knowing how to cheer me up when i’m sad, and for dealing with my annoying ass on a daily basis. i couldn’t have asked for a better dad. i love you to the moon and back. happy father’s day.”

She also couldn’t resist a sly dig at her father’s expense, as she posted a photo of Periklis sleeping surrounded by booze. She captioned it, “my dad is me”.

Her mother is Nicolette Karanikolaou, who wished Stassie a happy birthday on Instagram. She wrote, “You are such an amazing young woman with a beautiful life ahead. I wish you only success and happiness in your life and I am so thankful that life brought us together.”

It appears that Nicolette may not Stassie’s biological mother but rather a stepmother, as in a birthday post addressed to Periklis, she wrote, “i know the last years have been challenging for you and we are journeying together onto new territory’s [sic] and watching your girls and my son’s grow! #blendedfamily Thank you for being open to live and love again.”

Stassie also has a sister called Alexia Karanikolaou, who works as a hairstylist and also features regularly on her Instagram.

What did Anastasia Karanikolaou look like before and after plastic surgery?

Stassie has been incredibly open about her experience with plastic surgery and has revealed over the past few years that she has had two breast augmentations. They were both done by celebrity plastic surgeon Dr Ashkan Ghavami, who is also the man behind Iggy Azalea’s breast and nose procedures.

She and Ghavami spoke candidly to Harper’s Bazaar about her first procedure. It turns out that one of Stassie’s breasts was nearly a full cup size up than the other one, which made it difficult to find bras which fit.

Following the procedure, Stassie told Harper’s Bazaar, “I was very open to sharing—plastic surgery is nothing be ashamed of. A lot of people think plastic surgery is only for cosmetic reasons, to change something you’re insecure about.”

She continued, “All my comments were saying, ‘you’re so insecure, you’re so insecure,’ which is the complete opposite. If I was insecure, I wouldn’t have showed it. I wanted to show people that there’s nothing to be ashamed of— that it’s so common for girls to have this issue and you can do something to fix it.”

After her first breast augmentation, Stassie had another one in the same year to increase the size of her breasts. In fact, she even shared an entire 15 minute vlog about her experience which takes her YouTube audience into her consultations with Dr. Ghavami and through the process behind it.

She explained her reasoning behind the surgery, saying, “When I lost all my weight, [my boobs] just like shrunk. And I just want them to be like cute again. I don’t know. Judge me if you wish.”

At the end of the video, she showed off her new chest at a post-op appointment with Dr Ghavemi.

Stassie has also been open about the fact that she uses lip fillers.

What is Anastasia Karanikolaou’s net worth?

While Stassie’s exact net worth isn’t known, her massive social media following has netted her a few lucrative brand sponsorships. She’s also worked with a number of swimwear brands including White Fox Swim, Elise x Elisia, Hoaka Swimwear and designers Oh Polly and Showpo.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Stassie “won’t post anything on Twitter or Instagram for less than $5,000”. However given that the source said this back in 2015, her rate has probably increased since then – especially since she now boasts an Instagram following of over six million.

What is Anastasia Karanikolaou’s age?

Stassie is 22 years old and celebrated in style, with her best friend Kylie Jenner throwing her a major birthday extravaganza. From a questionable The Handmaid’s Tale-themed viewing party to some poolside antics in matching pink bikinis, she and Kylie have spent the past few days together, which culminated in the pair attempting to play golf in matching Chanel outfits.

Stassie’s birthday is on June 9.

How did Anastasia Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner become friends?

Jenner and Karanikolaou have previously talked about how the pair became close friends. On Stassie’s birthday, Jenner shared a series of Instagram stories which detailed their nine year friendship – but it began just before the pair were attached at the hip.

Jenner explained, “So it all started when I met a beautiful bomb ass blonde at Barnes and Nobles.”

According to Page Six, they met at the bookstore when Stassie attended a fan event Kylie Jenner was part of. Following that, Stassie became a close friend of the family and spent a lot of time with her before moving into a shared house with Jenner and her formerly close friend Jordyn Woods.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Jenner said, “You’ve been the most consistent and loyal friend in my life, and I feel like without you, I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Because I wouldn’t be weird anymore. I’d be trying to be normal.”

Icon/Gallery

Created with Sketch.

The Look Book: Kylie Jenner