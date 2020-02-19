🔥Who is Aitch? 6 things you didn't know about the rapper🔥

Aitch is one of the five artists nominated for Best New Artist at tonight’s Brit Awards.

Known for his hits Taste (Make It Shake) and Straight Rhymez, the young rapper has been making waves across the UK and in the US over the past few years.

So who is Aitch? Here are six things you might not know about the star…

1. His moniker derives from his first name

Aitch’s real name is Harrison Armstrong, but in an interview with Capital XTRA’s Robert Bruce, he revealed the reason he goes by “Aitch”.

It stands for the letter “H”, the first initial of his first name, and Armstrong said he’s often called “aitch” in his personal life.

“Obviously, my real name begins with the letter ‘H’, so I’ve been called H from time,” he said. “Because we’re from [Manchester], everyone just says it like ‘aitch’… so I just spelt it that way.”

2. He’s from Manchester

Born and raised in New Moston, north-east Manchester, Aitch has said he believes the rap scene in the city is “slowly getting recognised.”

Speaking to NME, he said: “The Manchester scene is getting bigger and bigger and artists are getting more views online a lot quicker. It feels like it’s gradually moving forward.”

3. He’s only 20

Aitch is somewhat of a rap prodigy, finding success at the age of just 20.

He released his viral hit Straight Rhymez in 2018 at the age of just 18.

4. He’s known for his freestyles

Aitch’s rising fame can also be attributed to his viral 2018 freestyle for Kenny Allstar on BBC 1Xtra.

Allstar praised Aitch as “amazing” in an interview with the BBC.

5. Stormzy is a fan…

With Straight Rhymez receving millions of streams, Aitch was noticed by UK grime star Stormzy, who recruited him to feature on his song Pop Boy from the album Heavy is the Head.

6. …as is Ed Sheeran

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Aitch revealed Ed Sheeran contacted him via Instagram and recruited him for a new version of Take Me Back to London, featuring Ed Sheeran.

“He called me off his friend’s phone ’cause Ed doesn’t have a phone,” he said. “He said he liked my song Trust Me, which is an old one no one even listens to. I was gassed.”