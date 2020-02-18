🔥Who has won the most Brit Awards? Here are the five biggest winners of all-time🔥

The Brits are back, baby, with 2020 promising to be bigger than ever!

Celebrating the best of British, the annual Brit Awards highlight the hottest artists and bands in the UK, with a few international categories as well.

Since its inception, the Brits has also provided fans with plenty of memorable moments – from the Gerri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress to Madonna being dragged off stage by a backing dancer.

For the 40th show, we take a look at the five biggest winners of all-time…

1) Robbie Williams – 18 awards (including Take That)

It should come as no surprise that Mr Williams is top of the list; not only has he released seven UK number ones, 11 of his 12 studio albums have topped the charts.

In 1993, Robbie won his first Brit as part of British pop group Take That. Not only did they bag the award for their hit song Could It Be Magic that year, they also won the category for British Breakthrough Act.

The following year, they won British Single of the Year and British Video of the Year. In 1996, the group’s hit Back For Good also won Single of the Year.

Later, in 1999, Robbie won his first Brit Award after splitting from Take That, winning Male Solo Artist of the year. That same year, Angels won best song and the music video for Millenium named best in its category.

A year later, Robbie Williams’ She’s The One was awarded both Single and Video of the Year.

Classic hit Rock DJ then won big in 2001, and the singer won the category for Best Male Solo Artist – which he also secured in 2002.

In 2005, the Brits awarded Robbie with a special accolade for his song Angels. He then went on to win the Oustanding Contribution Award in 2010.

Other legacy awards Mr Williams has earned include British Group in 2011, when Take That reformed, and 2017’s Icon Award.

2) Coldplay – 9 awards

Headed up by Chris Martin, the five-piece band have also won their fair share of Brits over the years.

Their first was awarded way back in 2001, when they won Best British Group and the award for their debut album, Parachutes.

In 2003, Coldplay won again for the same categories, following the release of their A Rush of Blood to the Head LP.

Fast-forward three years and the band’s X&Y album won the gong for Best Album, while their hit Speed of Sound was awarded in the Single of the Year category.

It wasn’t until six years later, in 2012, that Coldplay won their next Brit Award, bagging Best British Group for the third time – although thier album Mylo Xyloto dipped out.

The next year, they won British Live Act and in 2016 were dubbed British Group of the Year.

3) Adele – 9 awards

The London-born singer won her first Brit in 2008, when she was recognised in the Critics’ Choice category – now known as the Rising Star Award.

Her secon album 21 then won in 2012 – the same year she also won the award for Female Solo Artist.

Adele’s James Bond theme song, Skyfall, then won British Single of the Year in 2013.

In 2016, she also bagged the Brit for Female Solo Artist and the Global Success Award, as well as smashing the album and single categories for her 25 and Hello, respectively.

Finally, in 2017, Adele went away with the Global Success Award AGAIN, proving she’s an absolute boss.

4) Annie Lennox – 8 awards

Annie Lennox has won the award for British Female Solo Artist a whopping six times – in 1984, ’86, ’89, ’90, ’93 and ’96.

She also won the Oustanding Contribution to Music award as part of the Eurythmics in 1996, and Best British Album in 1993.

5) Harry Styles – 8 awards (including 1D)

The former One Direction star, who is performing at the 2020 Brit Awards, has also won big.

As part of the group, he won British Single of the Year for What Makes You Beautiful in 2012, and the 2013 award for Global Success (although that was specially created for them).

In 2014, they were awarded for their music video for Best Song Ever and for Global Success.

Their music videos for You & I, Drag Me Down and History also won the prestigious accolade.

Marking Styles’ breakout from 1D, the singer won the 2018 Brit Award for his album Sign of the Times.