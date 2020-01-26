🔥Who has new dad and Love Island star Jack Fincham dated in the past?🔥

Love Island alum Jack Fincham shocked fans with an Instagram post announcing the birth of his daughter with his friend Casey Ranger.

Jack, who won the reality show in 2018 with then-girlfriend Dani Dyer, said on his Instagram: ‘I want to thank my family and friends for your continued support, also to my little girl’s mother, who has been totally AMAZING throughout.’

He added: ‘I am now a proud dad to a healthy baby girl Blossom Fincham born 8lb 2oz on 24th January 2020.’

The fact that Jack was about to become a father was kept very quiet, with not even his ex Dani knowing that baby Blossom was on the way.

With the former Islander saying that he and Blossom’s mother are now ‘great friends’ and nothing more, our interest in Jack’s relationship history has been well and truly piqued…

Who has Love Island’s Jack Fincham dated?

Before his time on Love Island Jack was with Ellie Jones from 2016 until 2018.

She ended up being sent into the Love Island villa as a surprise bombshell, but Jack and Dani weathered that storm and went on to win the series.

Barring his stint on Celebs Go Dating last August, Jack has kept his love life pretty private since leaving the villa.

On Celebs Go Dating, things didn’t exactly go well for Jack as he tried to set up one of his dates with the waiter after she brought up his Love Island ex, and called another woman at a mixer a ‘moron’.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Last summer, he sparked rumours he was dating Chloe Ferry of Geordie Shore fame after being photographed grabbing her bum on holiday.

Lady C meanwhile hinted that Jack enjoyed some ‘rumpy-pumpy’ with Lauren Goodger after the pair didn’t turn up for a This Morning appearance following a Celebs Go Dating party.

Of course, prior to all this drama and speculation, Jack rose to fame as the co-winner of Love Island 2018 with his then-girlfriend Dani Dyer.

The pair made it nine more months after the season ended, but called time on their relationship in April 2019.

After some speculation, Jack confirmed the split by posting to Instagram that he and Dani had ‘really tried to make it work.’

At the time Jack wrote: ‘We will always care a lot for each other and have love for each other and I mean that from the bottom of my heart and I wish her nothing but happiness.

‘We have some amazing memories together and have been through a lot but something things aren’t meant to be and we really did try to make it work but it unfortunately didn’t and that is life.’

The two have never revealed exactly what caused the split, but Jack would later admit that he and Dani ‘rushed it’ and if they’d been on Love Island forever ‘it would have been alright.’

Dani opened up on Sunday Brunch about the split back in April, saying that life in the spotlight is ‘tough’ but she ‘will always be friends’ with Jack.

She has also hit out against claims their love was a ‘showmance.’ In an interview promoting her show True Love or True Lies, she said of her relationship with Jack: ‘It was beautiful. We had a great summer. It just didn’t work out. People are in love and sometimes it doesn’t work out.’

Dani has gone on to get back together with her ex Sammy Kimmence and has referred to him as her ‘one and only’.

Jack meanwhile went on to father Blossom with healthcare compliance officer Casey Ranger, 29, who gave birth to on Friday.

In his initial announcement of the news, Jack said of his baby mamma: ‘Although we are not together we are great friends as we have been for many years and our priority is co-parenting our beautiful baby girl. Both mum and baby are doing great.’

He since confirmed her identity by saying: ‘Myself and Casey got together when we were both single. It was a whirlwind romance and shortly after had the amazing news that she was expecting which we were both over the moon about.

‘It didn’t work out romantically for us, however as I’ve said previously we are still great friends and have been for around 10 years,’ he told The Sun.

He added: ‘Casey has been amazing throughout this whole process and I couldn’t have asked for a better person to co-parent our beautiful daughter Blossom with.’

Dani may have been as surprised as the rest of us by the news that Jack became a dad, but she sent her blessing to the new parents, saying on BBC Radio 2: ‘All it is, everyone loves a baby and I wish them all the best. Congratulations. There you go!’

MORE: Love Island heats up as Jess Gale and Luke Mabbott share first kiss

MORE: Love Island bust up as Siannise Fudge and Rebecca Gormley clash over Luke Trotman





