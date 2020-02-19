🔥Who else was granted clemency by Trump?🔥

Washington — President Trump’s grants of clemency signed Tuesday made headlines for some of the people who received relief, including former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr., billionaire financier Michael Milken, former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik and former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich.

But the eye-catching names are just some of the people convicted of federal crimes who benefited from the president’s grants of clemency. In all, Mr. Trump issued full pardons to seven individuals and granted commutations to four others.Article II of the Constitution gives the president the power to “grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States.” While those who receive pardons have records of their convictions wiped clean, commutations override the prison sentences of current inmates and their underlying convictions remain on the books.

Here are the other seven people who received executive grants of clemency from Mr. Trump on Tuesday: Granted full pardonsAriel FriedlerA technology entrepreneur, Friedler pleaded guilty to conspiracy to access a protected computer without authorization in 2014 and served two months in prison, according to the White House. In the wake of his release, Friedler has promoted veterans issues and helped former prisoners with reentry into society, the White House said.Paul PoguePogue owned a construction company in McKinney, Texas, and was found to have underpaid his taxes by 10% over a three-year span, according to the White House. Though he paid a fine and restitution, Pogue pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years of probation in 2010. The White House highlighted Pogue’s charity work, including two non-profits he founded. One of the groups builds churches, schools and orphanages in developing countries and the other provides disaster relief.Federal Election Commission records show members of Pogue’s family contributed thousands to the Republican National Committee and Trump Victory, the joint fundraising committee for Mr. Trump’s reelection campaign and the RNC, in 2019.

David Safavian

Safavian served as the top procurement official in President George W. Bush’s administration and was sentenced to a year in prison in 2009 for attempting to hide his ties to lobbyist Jack Abramoff. He was convicted in 2008 of obstruction and making false statements to investigators.The White House said Safavian is a proponent of criminal justice reform and said his own experience makes him “uniquely positioned” to identify and fix problems within the criminal justice system.Angela Stanton

An author and television personality, Stanton served a six-month home confinement sentence in 2007 for her role in a stolen vehicle ring. Her first book, “Life Beyond These Walls,” tells the stories of incarcerated women. Her second book, “Life of a Real Housewife,” chronicles Stanton’s life from her early years in Buffalo, New York, to her adult life in Atlanta, where she writes of her encounters with Phaedra Parks of the reality television show “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”Stanton is an active supporter of Mr. Trump and proponent of criminal justice reform.Granted commutationsTynice Nichole Hall

Hall served nearly 14 years of an 18-year sentence after allowing her apartment to be used as a stash house for drugs, according to the White House. She was sentenced in 2006 after a federal jury in Lubbock, Texas, convicted her of drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to manufacture crack cocaine and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.Hall was found with crack cocaine, powder cocaine and two firearms, one of which was believed to have been used in drive-by shootings, according to the Justice Department. While serving her prison sentence, Hall completed job-training programs and apprenticeships, the White House said, and has taught prison educational programs to other inmates.Crystal MunozMunoz, of West Texas, was convicted more than a decade ago for conspiring to distribute marijuana and has been in prison for the last 12 years, according to the White House. During that time, the mother of two served as a mentor to others and volunteered with a hospice program.Among those advocating for Munoz’s release was Alice Marie Johnson, whose case was championed by Kim Kardashian West and was granted clemency by Mr. Trump in 2018. According to The Associated Press, Johnson and Munoz were at the same prison in Fort Worth, Texas, and attended church together.Judith Negron

Negron was sentenced to 35 years in prison in 2011 for orchestrating a $205 million scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the Justice Department. She owned American Therapeutic Corporation, a mental health care company based in Miami.Negron was ordered to pay $87 million in restitution with the other owners of ATC. The 48-year-old served eight years of her sentence and was described as a “model inmate” by her prison warden, the White House said.