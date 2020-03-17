🔥WHO confirms two coronavirus cases among its staff🔥

A logo is pictured on the headquarters of the World Health Orgnaization (WHO) ahead of a meeting of the Emergency Committee on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Geneva, Switzerland, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LAUSANNE (Reuters) – A World Health Organization official said on Tuesday that two staff members have been confirmed to be infected with coronavirus.

“The staff had left the office and then at home showed symptoms and were confirmed with COVID-19,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told journalists, referring to the official name of the disease caused by the virus. “We do therefore have two confirmed cases.”

Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alex Richardson

