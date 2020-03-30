🔥WHO chief Tedros Adhanom says 'only unity' will get world through fight against coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The chief of the World Health Organisation has said that unity is the “only option” we have to defeat the coronavirus.

Tedros Adhanom, director-general of the WHO, made the statement during a press conference in Geneva as the pandemic continued to rage around the world.

Nearly 738,500 people have been infected globally and around 35,000 have died.

Meanwhile, in the UK the number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus rose to 1,408.

On Monday, Mr Adhanom said he was “encouraged” by the solidarity shown by countries around the world.

“We continue to be encouraged by the signs of global solidarity to confront and overcome this common threat”, he said.

“The commitment of G20 countries to work together and improve production and equitable supply of essential products shows that the world is coming together, and coming together is the only option we have. Unity is the only option we have to defeat this virus.

“Yesterday, I sent a tweet with a single word ‘Humility’. Some people asked me why, why I sent a single word? Covid-19 is reminding us how vulnerable we are, how connected we are, and how dependent we are on each other. In the eye of a storm like Covid, scientific and public health tools are essential, but so are humility and kindness.

“With solidarity, humility and assuming the best of each other, we can and we will overcome this together.”

Mr Adhanom also thanked countries for contributing to WHO’s preparedness fund.

“Two months ago the WHO published the strategy preparedness and response plan with an initial ask of 675 million dollars to support countries to prepare for and respond to Covid-19,” he said.

“We are very grateful to the many countries and foundations that have contributed. More than 622 million US dollars have been contributed so far.​

“Ensuring free movement of essential health products is vital for saving lives, and curbing the social and economic impacts of the pandemic. Earlier today I spoke to trade ministers from G20 countries about ways to address the chronic shortage of personal protective equipment, and other essential medical supplies.

“We call on countries to find ways to work with companies to increase production.”

Mr Adhanom said that special attention should be given to low and middle income countries in Africa, South America, and Asia that need the personal protective equipment.