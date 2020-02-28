🔥Who can Wolves get in the Europa League last 16 draw?🔥

Wolves will learn their Europa League last 16 fate this afternoon after easing past Espanyol on Thursday night.

The Premier League side fell to a 3-2 defeat in Spain last night but a crushing 4-0 win back at Molineux the previous week ensured their placed was effectively secured before a ball was even kicked.

The draw for the round of 16 takes place on Friday 28 February in Nyon, scheduled to get underway at 12pm GMT.

Unlike in the previous round, there are no restrictions over who Wolves can face – meaning another meeting with Manchester United could be on the cards, with the two having already met seven times since the start of the 2018-19 season.

Here’s all you need to know…

Who could United face in the last 16?

Basel

Copenhagen

Getafe

Istanbul Basaksehir

Inter Milan

LASK

Bayer Leverkusen

Olympiacos

Manchester United

Rangers

Roma

Sevilla

Shakhtar Donetsk

Wolfsburg

Salzburg or Frankfurt

* Last 32 second leg clash between Salzburg and Frankfurt postponed and to be played at 5pm Friday 28 February due to storm warning. Frankfurt lead 4-1 on aggregate.

When is the draw?

The Europa League last-16 draw takes place at 12pm GMT on Friday, February 28, 2020 in Nyon, Switzerland.

How to watch

TV channel: The draw will be televised live on BT Sport 1, with coverage from 12pm.

Live stream: You can follow the draw as it happens with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.

Fixture dates

The first legs will be played on Thursday 12 March, with the second legs to be held a week later on 19 March.

The draw for both the quarter-finals and semi-finals take place on 20 March.

9 April | Quarter-finals, first leg

16 April | Quarter-finals, second leg

30 April | Semi-finals, first leg

7 May | Semi-finals, second leg

27 May | Final