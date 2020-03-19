🔥Who are the 'key workers' Boris Johnson mentioned in his coronavirus speech?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the closure of schools and cancellation of exams on Wednesday in an attempt to stem the spread of Covid-19, but said schools would remain open for the children of key workers.

Key workers are considered to be those who occupy roles in vital public services needed to help citizens stay healthy and safe.

NHS staff are a large part of the UK’s public services and are considered especially pivotal in the Government’s efforts to tackle coronavirus.

Mr Johnson confirmed schools across Britain would close on Friday until further notice.

So far, over 100 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK and tens of thousands of people are thought to be infected.

The decision to keep some schools open with a skeleton staff has been taken to ensure public services can continue to operate.

It is a model which has been used in countries throughout Europe during the pandemic.

The Government said it is working with nurseries and private schools to provide extra help and also offer food vouchers.

Mr Johnson put forward the plans as he thanked both parents and teachers for their sacrifice.

“I want to thank families for their sacrifice,” Mr Johnson said.

“I want to thank teachers, all the support staff who keep schools going.”

Who are the ‘key workers’?

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said the full list of workers will come out on Thursday (PA)

In his speech, Boris Johnson said schooling would still be available for the children of:

Health workers, including doctors and nurses, midwives, paramedics and so on



Other health workers employed in a health setting



Police officers



Fire brigade and other community safety workers



Supermarket delivery drivers and workers



Other delivery drivers



Workers looking after the vulnerable and elderly



School staff



Anyone working in “critical infrastructure”

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said a full list of everyone entitled to keep their children in school will be made available sometime on Thursday.

Mr Williamson told the BBC: “It will include all those people working within the NHS.

“We talk about doctors and nurses but there are so many more people who make sure a hospital is able to run and function.

“All of those people will be included.

“There will also be the need for those who work within schools, those who are providing the support in order for doctors and nurses, and those NHS staff to be able to get to those hospitals.

“More widely, we still need to have our critical infrastructure that continues to work and function.

“We need to to ensure we have delivery drivers delivering food and resources to our shops across the UK.”