On July 18,1992, Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown cemented their love in front of 800 well-wishers on her New Jersey estate in the US.

Houston, who was 29 at the time of her wedding to a then 23-year-old Brown, wore an elaborate bespoke wedding dress by New York-based designer, Marc Bouwer.

The dress came with a floor-length silk veil, matching bead and sequin cloche hat, and was reported to have cost $40,000 (£31,000).

And now the bespoke ensemble – which comprised of four separate pieces – is now available to buy.

(AP)

The ornate gown is now up for grabs via American auction house Heritage Auctions, with an opening bid of $3,500 (£2,731).

Bouwer designed the piece under the singer’s instructions of wanting a “fitted gown, but one that was not revealed with a traditional veil”.

The high-necked, floor-length ivory satin gown was decorated with iridescent sequins and bugle beads and was a collaboration between Bouwer and Houston’s stylist at the time, Diane Johnson.

Whitney Houston’s “one-of-a-kind” dress from wedding to Bobby Brown is up for auction (SplashNews.com)

“The bottom of the gown has some marks and scuffs which are consistent with it coming into contact with the floor while being worn,” Heritage Auctions notes in the description of the dress.

“There is a small hole to the veil. Otherwise the ensemble appears to be in excellent condition.”

In September 2006, it was reported that Houston had filed for divorce from her husband, with their divorce being finalised in April the following year. Houston passed away in February 2012 at the age of 48.

The auction for the wedding gown is due to end in 23 days.