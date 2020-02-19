🔥Whitney Houston hologram tour UK: How to get tickets to the London 2020 show🔥

Going Out in London Discover

A hologram of Whitney Houston will tour the UK and Ireland this year, including a date in London.

The show, which uses “state-of-the-art” holographic technology to create a lifelike projection of the late singer, will visit the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on March 10 2020.

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will kick off in Liverpool next week, with stops planned in 10 other cities including Birmingham, Aberdeen, Dublin, Cardiff, Manchester and Brighton.

Further concerts in Europe, Mexico and North America are also planned for the future.

A live band, back-up singers and dancers will join the hologram on stage for renditions of Houston’s greatest hits, including I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) and I Will Always Love You.

The shows will be staged by Base Hologram, the entertainment company which has also developed holograms of Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly and Maria Callas.

Brian Becker, Base Hologram chairman and CEO, said: “Whitney Houston was a talent beyond words, and her influence and artistry transcended all boundaries.

“What we are creating here is a new type of theatrical concert experience designed to capture that magic.”

How to get tickets for The Whitney Houston Hologram UK and Ireland tour

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday September 20. They will be available to buy here.

The Whitney Houston Hologram 2020 UK and Ireland tour dates

February 27 — M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

February 28 — Manchester Apollo

February 29 — First Direct Arena, Leeds

March 1 — SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

March 2 — P&J Arena, Aberdeen

March 3 — Bord Gais Theatre, Dublin

March 4 — Birmingham Arena

March 5 — Bournemouth International Centre

March 6 — Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

March 7 — Brighton Centre

March 9 — Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

March 10 — Eventim Apollo, London