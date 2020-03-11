white-house,-tech-industry-meet-to-discuss-coronavirus-response

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House officials met Wednesday with U.S. technology industry officials to discuss tech-related response efforts to the coronavirus outbreak and ways for government to collaborate with the private sector.

U.S. Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios discussed the planned release of a new database of full-text coronavirus-related scholarly literature and urged tech firms to use tools like “artificial intelligence, to help medical researchers glean scientific insights from this collection of articles,” the White House said.

The companies taking part — either in person or by teleconference — included Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Cisco Systems (CSCO.O), Facebook Inc (FB.O), Alphabet Inc’s Google (GOOGL.O), IBM (IBM.N), Microsoft (MSFT.O), Twitter (TWTR.N) and numerous U.S. health and other federal agencies, the White House said.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

