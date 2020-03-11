WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House coronavirus task force on Wednesday recommended strategies to combat the outbreak in the hard-hit counties of King, Pierce and Snohomish in Washington state and Santa Clara in California.

In a statement released by Vice President Mike Pence’s office, the task force said its recommendations included workplaces encouraging telework and expanding sick leave policies, and community and faith-based organizations cancelling gatherings “of any size.”

