white-house-says-has-sent-‘principles’-for-drug-pricing-reform-to-congress

News
mariya smith0

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump has sent “principles” for drug pricing reform to lawmakers, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement on Tuesday.

The White House has called for legislation that would:

– “Cap Medicare Part D beneficiary annual out-of-pocket pharmacy expenses

– “Provide an option to cap Medicare Part D beneficiary monthly out-of-pocket pharmacy expenses

– “Offer protection for seniors against the out-of-pocket cost cliff created by ObamaCare

– “Give insurance companies an incentive to negotiate better prices for costly drugs

– “Limit drugmakers’ price increases.”

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

