🔥White House: No national curfew being discussed🔥

FILE PHOTO: The White House is seen in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A possible national curfew that would close non-essential businesses in the United States by a certain time each night is not being actively discussed by the coronavirus task force, the White House said on Monday.

ā€œThis is not true!ā€ White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a Twitter post responding to a CNN reporterā€™s post saying there were active discussions within the administration of a curfew. Katie Miller, a spokeswoman for U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the task force, also said the report was incorrect.