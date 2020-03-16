🔥White House: No national curfew being discussed🔥

Posted by — March 16, 2020 in News Leave a reply

FILE PHOTO: The White House is seen in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A possible national curfew that would close non-essential businesses in the United States by a certain time each night is not being actively discussed by the coronavirus task force, the White House said on Monday.

“This is not true!” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a Twitter post responding to a CNN reporter’s post saying there were active discussions within the administration of a curfew. Katie Miller, a spokeswoman for U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the task force, also said the report was incorrect.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert

You May Also Like

with-delay-in-start-of-season-to-be-much-longer,-cardinals’-dejong-feels-conflicted

🔥With delay in start of season to be much longer, Cardinals’ DeJong feels conflicted🔥

virus-response-shutting-down-most-missouri-courtrooms

🔥Virus response shutting down most Missouri courtrooms🔥

ohio-seeking-delay-in-tuesday’s-presidential-primary-vote

🔥Ohio seeking delay in Tuesday’s presidential primary vote🔥

trump-urges-no-gatherings-higher-than-10-people-to-fight-coronavirus

🔥Trump urges no gatherings higher than 10 people to fight coronavirus🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *