🔥White House hits back at Twitter for labelling video shared by Donald Trump 'manipulated media'🔥

The White House has hit back after Twitter used its new “manipulated media” label on a video shared by Donald Trump.

Dan Scavino, the White House social media director, posted footage of Joe Biden, where he appears to urge people to vote for Mr Trump.

The clip shows Mr Biden stumbling over his words and telling a crowd in Kansas City: “We can only re-elect Donald Trump.”

Mr Scavino shared the video in a post on Saturday before the president re-tweeted it twice, telling his followers: “I agree with Joe!”

However, the clip had been edited so that the final sentence was cut off, removing a key bit of its context.

The full quote from Mr Biden, the Democratic nomination candidate, said: “We can only re-elect Donald Trump if in fact we get engaged in this circular firing squad here. It’s got to be a positive campaign.”

Twitter alerted users to the edit with its “manipulated media” tag, introduced on March 5, which highlights when a picture or video has been “deceptively altered or fabricated”.

On its new feature, Twitter said: “We may label Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand their authenticity and to provide additional context.”

But Mr Scavino has hit back in a tweet, shared by Mr Trump, saying: “This video was NOT manipulated”.

He also retweeted other Trump supporters who said the clip was not manipulated, with one saying: “Twitter is setting such a dangerous precedent here”.

Another said: “The video was clipped, not edited, in a Tweet from @DanScavino that was retweeted by President Trump.

“This video was simply shortened. This means every single clip on Twitter is “Manipulated”.

Gary Coby, the digital director of Mr Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, weighed in, claiming Twitter was trying to boost support for Mr Biden by using its new tag on the post.

He said: “#SleepyJoe is such a mess that @Twitter thinks this video was manipulated.

“Sorry! He actually said this. Not manipulated.

“They are trying to drag Joe across the finishing line.”

A Twitter spokesman said the tweet was labelled on their “synthetic and manipulated media policy” and is visible on the Twitter timeline.

While the tag is not currently showing up in the Tweet detail, the social media platform said it is working to fix this issue.