🔥White House Farm killer Jeremy Bamber's legal team claim 'newly unearthed evidence undermines conviction'🔥

The White House Farm murderer’s legal team has claimed that newly unearthed evidence undermines his conviction.

Jeremy Bamber has spent 33 years in jail for killing his parents Nevill and June, both 61, along with his model sister Sheila “Bambi” Caffell, 26, and her six-year-old twins Daniel and Nicholas during the night of August 6, 1985 at White House Farm, Essex.

His sister Sheila, who had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, was initially the suspect in an apparent murder-suicide.

However, Bamber’s behaviour at his parent’s funeral, coupled with inconsistencies in his account, led to him becoming the lead suspect.

One of those key inconsistencies was that Sheila had been shot twice in the neck, a detail that was used at Bamber’s trial to rule out suicide.

Now Bamber’s legal team has claimed that new evidence has emerged that proves that Sheila was only shot once, The Guardian reports.

This is reportedly based on newly discovered police statements which officers say do not mention that Sheila had two gunshot wounds when they first found her.

The Guardian reports that police Surgeon Dr Ian Craig recorded in his witness statement on August 7 that “there was what appeared to be an entry wound in the throat.”

Later at the Dickinson inquiry into the Essex Police’s handling of the case, he said: “I only saw one gunshot wound at this stage”

Another police officer who visited the scene, DS Jones, reportedly informed a City of London police inquiry that he was surprised when he was told that there had been two wounds.

“Up top that point I thought there had only been one”, he said.

The incident is the subject of “White House Farm”, a six-part ITV dramatisation.

Mark Newby, a solicitor advocate at Quality Solicitors Jordans, which represents Bamber, told the Guardian: “The jury only heard of the two shots, which was relied upon by the crown to support their case, but this wasn’t the whole picture. It represents yet another significant aspect to this case which supports Jeremy Bamber and undermines this conviction.”

Speaking to The Evening Standard, Mr Newby added: “We have a pending judicial review hearing over the Crown Prosecution Service significant non disclosure we have identified. In due course there will then be a further application to the Criminal Cases Review Commission.

“We hope at that point the nature of the submission to be made may lend itself to a fast track review.”