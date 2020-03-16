🔥White House challenges AI researchers to tackle coronavirus questions🔥

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – The White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy on Monday challenged researchers to use artificial intelligence techniques to analyze about 29,000 scholarly articles to answer key questions about the coronavirus.

The White House office said it had partnered with companies such as Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google to make a database of the scholarly articles about the virus available to researchers.

