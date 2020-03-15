🔥White House advises against ‘hoarding’ as Trump talks to grocery store executives🔥

Posted by — March 15, 2020 in News Leave a reply

Baby wipes stand on mostly empty grocery store shelves inside Kroger Co.’s Ralphs supermarket amid fears of the global growth of coronavirus cases, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump has held a telephone call with executives of grocery stores, the White House said on Sunday, adding that supply chains in the United States were strong and that it was unnecessary for citizens to hoard daily essentials.

As the coronavirus spread across the United States and worldwide, thousands of Americans flocked to supermarkets, lining up outside stores before they opened, eager for a chance to buy essentials that have flown off shelves.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

You May Also Like

first-us.-sailor-aboard-a-warship-tests-positive-for-coronavirus

🔥First U.S. sailor aboard a warship tests positive for coronavirus🔥

maryland-heights-megachurch-keeps-the-faith-in-the-time-of-coronavirus

🔥Maryland Heights megachurch keeps the faith in the time of coronavirus🔥

us.-clinical-trial-for-coronavirus-vaccine-to-begin-monday:-ap

🔥U.S. clinical trial for coronavirus vaccine to begin Monday: AP🔥

us.-death-toll-hits-65-from-coronavirus-as-fed-takes-aggressive-action-to-bolster-economy

🔥U.S. death toll hits 65 from coronavirus as Fed takes aggressive action to bolster economy🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *