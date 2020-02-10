🔥Whisky galore: What happens behind the scenes at The East London Liquor Company🔥

Once, a glue factory – now, a renowned distillery. On the southern tip of Victoria Park, nestled in the heart of Bow Wharf, lies East London Liquor Company. Home to a shop and restaurant, just behind the impressive copper topped bar, you’ll see equally impressive vast copper stills that glint as the sunlight hits them.

This is where to head if you fancy warming up on a January afternoon, with a darn good drink in-hand.

Known for their 100% British wheat vodka and gins, in recent years they have also started producing whisky. Indeed, last September, they announced the launch of three brand new varieties…

Their London Rye Whisky boasts aromas of toffee, dark chocolate, cherries, salt and porridge, while a sip of their ELx Sonoma blended whisky offers up flavours of brandy-soaked cherries, almond butter, toffee, clover and honeysuckle.

Then there’s the East London Single Malt. Aged in bourbon and rye casks, it relinquishes milk chocolate, peanut butter, fresh hay and biscuit aromas, with bitter almond on the palate and a finish of green tomatoes.

Tried and tested by Future London, each of these deliver on those strong, robust flavours that whisky aficionados crave. But how are these moreish spirits made?

With Burns Night fast-approaching – January 25, come on! – we spoke to ELLC’s Ashley Hunka to find out.

How do you make whisky?

In its simplest form, whisky is made by distilling a beer base into a higher percentage alcohol and then ageing it in wooden barrels.

Different whisky styles have different requirements. Scotch whiskies only age in oak, using barley malt, for instance. For English whiskies, we’re beholden to EU laws – the big rule is simply to age your whiskies for a minimum of three years in wood. That’s it! This means we have opportunity to experiment with different mash bills (our inaugural London Rye Whisky release was 42% rye and 58% pale malts) and different kinds of wooden barrels, including chestnut, maple and acacia.

At ELLC, we make several kinds of whiskies, so there’s not any one way which we produce it. We don’t have malting facilities on site, so we get our malted grains (we don’t just use barley) from suppliers like Crisp Malt.

Our team ferments on site, using different kinds of yeasts in our open-top fermenters. After fermentation, we double-distil the beer to make new make spirit.

(East London Liquor Company)

As our stills are custom-built for our space, we have the option to distil either pot-distilled whiskies, or we can use our column-still as well. Both processes give distinctive flavours and mouth-feels.

Finally, we put the new make spirit into a variety of wooden barrels types (everything from ex-Bourbon to new chestnut to acacia) for a minimum of three years.

What led your founder Alex Wolpert to open a London distillery?

Alex has been entrenched in London’s spirits scene, working with some of the best products, producers and bartenders in today’s industry for almost a decade.

Wanting more drink options where provenance and quality didn’t mean compromising on price, he launched East London Liquor Company in April 2014.

His ideas was to open an independent distillery that produced accessible spirits Londoners would enjoy in the glass, not just to have sitting on the shelf.

Alex and the team have always been massive whisky fans, so from the start, he planned on making whisky, which they started distilling in April 2015.

Tell us about your whisky tour…

On our Whisky Lovers Tour you can find out which Scotch whisky made its way to America during their Prohibition – legally, of course. You can learn the history of Scotch, and how everything kicked off.

You can hear all about Robbie Burns, how whisky is made, the history of whisky production in London, and what different whiskies from around the world are like.

And you’ll sample some of our own whisky too.

What whisky is best to drink on Burns Night?

Do you prefer something peated or something sweeter? Stronger or lighter? Everyone’s dram is different, but personally, I’ll be drinking a dram of our East London Single Malt.

And the recipe for the best seasonal whisky cocktail is…

Glass: Nick And Nora

Ice: None

Garnish: Orange Zest

45ml East London Single Malt

15ml Cocchi Americano

10ml Benadictine

1 dash Fernet Menta

Stir down over ice in a mixing glass and pour into a Nick and Nora, zesting the orange over top to serve.