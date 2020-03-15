The coronavirus pandemic has caused worldwide disruption, with several areas across the globe on lockdown in a bid to prevent the deadly virus spreading.

Italy, Denmark and Ireland are just a few of the countries affected that have closed schools, banned mass gatherings and asked people to work remotely.

The measures being put in place have seen sporting events, movie premieres and award ceremonies put on hold until further notice.

Television shows have also found themselves majorly disrupted, with scripts having to be rewritten, audience participation scrapped, and grand finales cancelled.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues, the Evening Standard has put together a comprehensive (and ever-updating) list of television shows that have been shelved or rescheduled following the outbreak.

TOWIE Tenerife special

The reality series is no stranger to seeing its stars jet off to luxury locations for spin-off specials for more #dramz. While Marbella and Thailand have been popular locations for our Essex residents to fly off to, its most recent trip to Tenerife for the show’s 10th anniversary has reportedly been shelved.

“Everyone’s talking about it – the cast members who were due to go have been told it’s not happening now and they’re rethinking plans,” an insider told The Sun Online.

“The last thing anyone would want is for them to be in danger and they’re following travel advice when filming.

More than 2,200 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Spain, with the UK government advising against all but essential travel.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Later series of the shiny floor show sees hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly give away a ‘Place on The Plane’ to viewers at home and members of the studio audience to join them in their live finale which is filmed in the US.

This year, the show’s final episode was scheduled to be filmed in Disneyworld Florida, which has since announced it will be closing its doors until the end of March after it was confirmed that the USA had over 1600 cases of the deadly disease, as part of Saturday Night Takeaway’s Place on the Place’ competition.

While ITV is yet to respond to the Evening Standard’s requests for comment, a spokesperson for the programme previously said they will still honour prize winners.

“If we can’t travel as planned, for example, due to a change in the Covid-19 travel advice, all recipients of a ‘Place on the Plane’ prize will have their prizes honoured and flown by Virgin Holidays for a 5-night stay at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida at such later date when it is practical for Virgin Holidays and Walt Disney World Resort to fulfil the prize,” they explained in a statement.

“We have contingencies in place for all eventualities based on any evolving situations.”

Coronation Street

It was previously reported the popular ITV soap would be undergoing rewrites after an unnamed actor had to be isolated due to coronavirus fears.

However, it has since been reported that the actor has since been cleared to return to the set.

ITV chief Carolyn McCall said that the channel had drawn up a “contingency plan by program genre” but “haven’t had to change anything on the production side”.

Emmerdale

If you were hoping to sneak a peek at the Emmerdale set at some point, prepare to be disappointed – all set tours have been cancelled to the public until further notice.

When approached by the Evening Standard for comment, a spokesperson for the soap said: “Our priority is the well-being and safety of all our colleagues and everyone who works with us on our shows and across our production.

“Clearly, along with everyone across the country, we are in a developing and dynamic situation with respect to the coronavirus, so we’re taking the appropriate steps. We’ve looked at our procedures and our established contingency plans and we’re confident that we’re able to continue with our filming schedule.

“In terms of our colleagues, our aim is to do everything we can to support anyone affected. We’re keeping a close eye on the situation and putting our people first.”

Love Island

The summer series of the hugely popular ITV2 reality show is set to be at risk during the coronavirus pandemic.

Having filmed its first winter series out in Cape Town, South Africa, Love Island was due to return to its home as the seventh series was scheduled to kick off in June.

There are currently 26 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Balearic Islands, with the Sun Online reporting that a number of hotels on the island are expected to stay closed until June.

ITV did not respond to the Evening Standard’s request for comment.

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

Having previously been scheduled for Sunday 22nd March in Los Angeles, Nickelodeon has since confirmed that the ceremony has been put on hold.

“The consideration of the safety and well-being of every person involved with the show is our top priority,” they said in a statement. “We will have further information about a new date in the future.”

The Grand Tour

Filming for Amazon Prime’s car show has been put on hold, host Jeremy Clarkson confirmed on Twitter.

After a fan tweeted the 59-year-old saying the streaming service “wouldn’t be worth it” without the programme, Clarkson said: “We have one pretty much ready to go and when this virus business is settled, we will head off to do two more.”

Celebrity Race Across The World

The all-star version of the surprise BBC Two hit has been delayed for the time being, with the BBC explaining in a statement: “Celebrity Race Across the World involves contestants travelling across a number of different countries, and given that official advice in relation to specific countries is continually changing in line with the spread of Covid-19, Studio Lambert has decided to delay production on this series in consultation with and supported by the BBC.

“We will continue to review all productions on a case by case basis following the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England.”

How to Spend It Well on Holiday

Phillip Schofield’s popular money saving format, originally scheduled to debut on 5th March, has been pulled from the schedules after the UK experienced a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

Evening Standard has contacted ITV for comment on whether the show is scheduled for a later date, or scrapped entirely.

Riverdale

The popular Netflix teen drama has seen production suspended by Warner Bros after it was reported that someone who worked on the programme had been in contact with an individual who had tested positive for coronavirus. It is currently not clear whether this person was part of the cast or on the production team.

Grace and Frankie and Russian Doll

Netflix has announced its popular comedy series, starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, has suspended filming as America struggles to contain its outbreak.

Natasha Lyonne’s Groundhog Day-style series Russian Doll has also been halted.

The Morning Show

In a similar vein, the second series of Apple’s original drama, starring Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon has also seen production suspended.

Grey’s Anatomy

American network ABC has shut down production on the hospital drama, with executive producers reportedly looking to reassess the situation in the next two weeks.

US chat shows

Several American talk shows have now been taping their programmes without the live audience. However, production on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Wendy Williams Show has been suspended entirely.