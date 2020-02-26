🔥Which towns in Italy are on lockdown because of coronavirus?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Italy’s coronavirus crisis has spread south with the death toll in the country hitting 11.

The outbreak in the country is currently the worst in Europe with the total number of cases rising to 322, according to the latest figures.

A swathe of European countries have advised their citizens not to visit northern Italy as cities and towns go on lockdown or come to a standstill.

Meanwhile people who recently visited northern Italy, the epicentre of the outbreak, have tested positive in Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Croatia and Romania.

Two women wearing a protective facemask walk across the Piazza del Duomo in central Milan (AFP via Getty Images)

Which towns in Italy are quarantined?

Dozens of towns have been quarantined in Italy, affecting more than 50,000 people.

Milan, the capital of Lombardy which has been the worst-hit region, has not been put on lockdown although it has come to a standstill as a cluster of towns in the region were quarantined.

Most museums, schools, restaurants and cinemas as well as the city’s world-famous cathedral all closed on Monday and will stay shut for at least a week.

Several runways were cancelled for the end of Milan Fashion Week and major football games have also been suspended.

Tourists wearing protective facemasks visit the Piazza San Marco, in Venice (AFP via Getty Images)

Venice is also taking precautions as the virus hit the region of Veneto although not to the same extent as Lombardy.

The regional governor, Luca Zaia, has called off Venice Carnival while museums it the city were also ordered to shut.

The towns which have been quarantined are Bertonico, Terranova dei Passerini, Castiglione d’Adda, Casalpusterlengo, Castelgerundo, Somaglia, Codogno, Fombio, Maleo, Vo’ Eugane and San Fiorano.

Italy’s tourist industry, which accounts for about 13 per cent of its economy, fears a plunge amid the travel warnings and restrictions on soccer matches, museums, cinemas and theatres.

People, some wearing sanitary masks, take photos in central Milan, Italy (AP)

Italy’s health minister, Roberto Speranza, said neighbouring countries had agreed not to close their borders, calling such a step “disproportionate… at this time”.

A tourist from Lombardy was diagnosed with the disease while on holiday in Sicily, and the regions of Tuscany and Liguria have both reported their first cases.

Italians or people who had recently visited the north of the country tested positive in Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Croatia and Romania on Tuesday, showing how far and fast the illness could spread.

Is it safe to travel to Italy?

The UK Foreign Office is currently advising against all but essential travel to the 10 towns which have been quarantined.

However, it has not advised against travel to the country at this point.

Travellers who have returned from quarantined areas of northern Italy since February 19 have been advised to stay indoors and avoid contact with other people.

This advice extends to those who do not have coronavirus symptoms such as a cough, fever or shortness of breath.

Venice has come to a standstill after the carnival was cancelled (Reuters)

They should also call NHS 111 to inform them of their recent travels.

People returning from parts of northern Italy not including the lockdown areas should also self-isolate if they develop symptoms.

This is defined by a line above Pisa, Florence and Rimini, which includes Milan, Venice and Bologna.

The World Health Organisation, which sent a mission to Rome, has praised Italy’s efforts at suppressing the outbreak.

“The measures taken by the Italian government or the regional governments have been pretty strong and most likely should help in containing this virus as good as possible,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said in Geneva.

What is coronavirus?

Coronavirus, which has been officially named as Covid-19, is a flu-like disease that has infected 80,000 people worldwide.

Believed to have come from wildlife in Wuhan city late last year, the virus has killed close to 2,700 in China.

But the World Health Organisation says the outbreak there has been declining in China since February 2.

Beyond mainland China it has jumped to at least 30 countries and territories, with some three dozen deaths.

Spreading infections in Iran, Italy and South Korea are of particular concern.

What are the symptoms?

The NHS says the main symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath and having a high temperature.

Those with weakened immune systems, like the elderly or those with long-term conditions such as diabetes, cancer and chronic lung disease are more likely to suffer with these symptoms.

The symptoms can also take up to two weeks to show after someone catches the virus.