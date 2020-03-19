🔥Which sports are still being played during the coronavirus pandemic?🔥

Sport may be an afterthought during the coronavirus pandemic, but the brutal impact of Covid-19 has been felt across the sporting world nonetheless.

Football in England has been postponed until at least April 30, while Euro 2020 has been moved back a year as clubs and organisations grapple with the fallout of the pandemic.

Hundreds of leagues, events and meets have either been postponed or cancelled altogether, with hundreds of millions of fans reeling as the world deals with the spread of the disease – but there are a few events still holding out.

Here is a run-down of the events still planned – though that may soon change.

Olympics

The Olympics from July 24-Aug. 9 in Tokyo have not been postponed or suspended.

The Tokyo 2020 Games torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was held without spectators.

The Olympic flame handover ceremony in Athens on March 19 was held without spectators.

Football

Australia’s top flight A-League football competition has banned spectators for the rest of the 2019/20 season and faces a temporary hiatus due to quarantine restrictions that have affected two teams.

A-League organisers are nonetheless planning to pack the final matches into a condensed schedule before the playoffs.

Turkish Super Lig matches are still being played, albeit without fans present in stadiums.

Rugby Union

South Africa’s July tests against Scotland and Georgia remain as scheduled but will be reviewed in April.

Rugby League

Australia’s National Rugby League, the world’s richest competition in the 13-man rugby code and most popular spectator sport in the country’s eastern states, is continuing for the time being at closed stadiums.

Australian Rules

The top flight Australian Football League launched its season as scheduled in Melbourne on March 19 but without fans in attendance and after organisers slashed the season to 17 rounds from 22.

Snooker

The World Championships in Sheffield from April 18-May 4 is going ahead as of now.

Horse Racing

Australian races are continuing in key markets but without fans.

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)

The Cage Warriors mixed martial arts promotion is set to go ahead with its planned event in England on March 20 after a switch of venue from London to Manchester.

Information correct as of 19/03/2020.

Additional reporting by Reuters.