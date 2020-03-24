🔥Which shops are considered 'essential stores'? The places that will remain open during the coronavirus lockdown🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Government has imposed sweeping restrictions on public life as part of a nationwide lockdown aimed at countering the Covid-19 pandemic.

For at least three weeks from March 23, Britons will be required to stay at home except for essential trips outdoors to buy necessities, exercise, provide assistance to the elderly and vulnerable, or travel to work and schools, where absolutely necessary. When outside, people have been told to keep at least two metres apart from anyone living outside of their household to ensure adequate social distancing is maintained.

As part of the extraordinary measures, all shops selling non-essential goods as well as leisure facilities, libraries, community centres, places of worship, hotels, hostels, bed and breakfasts and campsites among other businesses and venues have all been ordered closed, barring in some exceptional circumstances. Restaurants, cafes and pubs will be permitted to offer customers delivery and hot food takeaway services.

The moves follow an order by Government last week for bars, cinemas and theatres to shut.

Amid the widespread closures, here is a list of the shops and venues allowed to remain open during the lockdown:

The lockdown restrictions will remain in place for at least three weeks (Getty Images)

Which shops are staying open?

Supermarkets

Supermarkets throughout the UK are permitted to remain open for customers. Many have imposed rationing on products amid the Covid-19 outbreak, however, after a wave of panic buying and stockpiling last week saw several stores’ shelves stripped of basic goods.

Pharmacies

Pharmacies will be allowed to keep their doors open in order to ensure people can obtain medicine as well as other health essentials during the lockdown.

Petrol stations

Petrol stations have not been ordered closed, partly due to the need to ensure key workers are able to access fuel if needed for travel to and from work and to take their children to school, as they are permitted to do.

Banks

Banks will be allowed to continue serving customers in person, but many are encouraging people to use online and telephone banking services wherever possible, instead of visiting branches in person.

Post offices

Most post office branches remain open, with services running as normal.

Home and hardware stores

Home and hardware shops will be allowed to remain open as they stock essential materials and equipment that help keep homes warm, safe and with power.

Garages

Garages are allowed to remain open under the new restrictions despite MOTs for lorries, buses and trailers having been suspended for up to three months.

The government says these vehicles must be kept roadworthy during this period, while MOTs for cars, motorcycles and light vans are currently under review.

Vets and pet shops

Vets and pet shops will not be forced closed, meaning owners will be able to access healthcare, food and other essential items for their pets as needed.

Laundrettes and dry cleaners

Laundrettes and dry cleaners will be allowed to continue serving customers during the lockdown, provided requisite social distancing measures are observed.

Undertakers

Undertakers are permitted to remain open as funerals are allowed to take place, albeit likely with stringent restrictions. Weddings and baptisms are temporarily banned, however.

Newsagents

Newsagents and corner shops are allowed to remain open in order to ensure people have access to essential everyday items.

Bicycle shops

With some commuting allowed and one act of exercise in public permitted every day, including cycling, bicycle shops will be allowed to remain open to ensure cyclists can keep their equipment in good order and roadworthy.