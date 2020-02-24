🔥Which Love Island couples are still together now? The pairs that have gone the distance🔥

The first ever series of Winter Love Island has finished, with Paige Turley and Finley Tapp being crowned winners of the show.

And series six was certainly something of an emotional roller coaster, with there being plenty of ups and downs over the course of the show.

While Paige and Finn won the series , Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman ended upin second place with Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott finishin third.

Jess Gale and Ched Uzor were the first couple to find out how they’d place in the viewer vote with Laura Whitmore announcing that they had finished in fourth place.

Love Island 2020: Series 6 Finale – In pictures

But fans of the show are well aware that not many relationships last the distance outside of the villa, with only a few couples staying together even a few weeks after it ends.

Last year Chris Taylor and Harley Brash were the first couple to split after blaming work commitments, while Anton and Belle followed in their footsteps soon after.

Show winners Greg O’Shea and Amber Gill split only five weeks after taking home the £50,000 cash prize last year, with the Irishman citing their “careers and distance” as factors in the breakdown of the relationship.

Over the years the show has seen very few relationships last the distance, with 2019 winners Jack and Dani splitting less than a year after it ended and none of 2018’s contestants together now.

Here, we take a look at which couples from previous series are still going strong since they packed their bags and waved goodbye to that villa life.

Molly-May Hague and Tommy Fury, 2019

(Rex Features)

Despite the couple being dogged with allegations throughout their time in the villa that they were fake, the two very much remain together.

Their relationship is going well, so much so in fact that rumours of an engagement were on the cards if Tommy’s big brother Tyson beat Deontay Wilder in their rematch.

Despite the Gypsy King winning the match, nothing seems to have surfaced so far, but the two are very active on Instagram if you want to keep up with their romance.

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard, 2019

(Dave Benett)

The pair are still very much an item, despite them both being inredibly busy with work commitments adding to already hectic schedules.

But they finally made their relationship official towards the end of last year, with Curtis admitting that he needed to give Maura “space” in order to make it work.

The pair came fourth in Love Island 2019, but both had a pretty turbulent time in the villa, with Curtis initially coupled up with Amy Hart (who left the show heartbroken) before decided to partner with Maura.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt, 2017

Camilla and Jamie (PA)

Camilla and Jamie won over the hearts of viewers when they coupled up on the show back in 2017.

After being dumped by Jonny Mitchell, it seemed villa sweetheart Camilla was going to be unlucky in love forever before she finally found her match in Jamie.

The pair eventually finished runners up to Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies, but unlike them, their relationship has lasted and in February this year they announced they had taken the plunge and moved in together with their dogs Audrey and Gus.

Jess Shears and Dom Lever, 2017

Jess and Dom (Rex Features)

Despite being the first couple kicked out of the villa, Jess and Dom’s relationship has lasted the distance and have become one of Love Island’s biggest success stories.

Not only did the couple marry in Mykonos in October last year, but they also announced earlier this month that they are expecting their first baby together.

But despite the success of their relationship, we can’t let them forget their bizarre “wedding” on Good Morning Britain last year which saw them “married” by Richard Arnold in an odd mock ceremony on live TV.

Cara De La Hoyd and Nathan Massey, 2016

Cara and Nathan (ITV / REX)

Fan favourites Cara and Nathan split soon after winning the 2016 series but got back together a few weeks before Cara gave birth to Freddie-George in December 2017.

And on a return visit to the Love Island villa, Nathan proposed to Cara and the couple married in a low-key ceremony earlier this summer.

Aww.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen, 2016

Olivia and Alex (Rex Features)

Olivia and Alex became one of the show’s strongest couples after they met and fell in love in front of the nation way back in 2016.

After a rocky start, the pair soon became inseparable and their relationship has since gone from strength to strength.

They became the first Love Island couple to tie the knot when they married in a particularly lavish ceremony in September last year.